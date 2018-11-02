×
Kovac: Bayern Munich players are not machines

Omnisport
NEWS
News
23   //    02 Nov 2018, 18:33 IST
Niko Kovac
Bayern Munich boss Niko Kovac

Niko Kovac accepts Bayern Munich can still improve but warned his players are not "machines".

Bayern have won four games in a row to bounce back from a sequence of four matches without a win that led to speculation Kovac could be sacked.

Saturday's Bundesliga home game against Freiburg could see the champions reclaim top spot in the table from a resurgent Borussia Dortmund.

But while Bayern appear to have turned a corner, Kovac is under no illusions about the continued challenges ahead for his side.

"We can certainly play better football. The decisive factor is that we need goals," he told a news conference. 

"Once that does not happen, it will be hard. Attacking is much more difficult than defending. You have to bring patience with you. 

"We can win games in which we had to work hard. You cannot always do magic. We also have a different face. If we can combine that, it will take us far.

"For us it was important to win at all after the four bad games. What we are missing at the moment is the realisation of the chances to score. We shoot a penalty and do not make any chances. The victories are decisive.

"World champions and Champions League winners are not machines. These players can also be unsure. The head starts to wonder if he is a footballer or a journalist. These are all people of flesh and blood.

"I am absolutely a positive person. I'm a realist, I'm not the one who dreams. I'm looking forward to work every day."

Bayern will be without midfielder Thiago Alcantara for "several weeks" due to an ankle injury, with Kovac considering Renato Sanches and Joshua Kimmich as alternatives to the Spain international.

"Thiago has had an extremely good season," Kovac added. "He was dominant in all games, present. He has also shown leadership skills.

"He feels my confidence. He is at a good age to develop. He will come back stronger.

"You have to be patient with young players. Development is good. We will have a lot of fun with Renato."

