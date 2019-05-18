×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

Kovac 'convinced' he will be Bayern Munich boss next season

Omnisport
NEWS
News
18   //    18 May 2019, 22:30 IST
Niko Kovac - cropped
Bayern Munich boss Niko Kovac

Bayern Munich head coach Niko Kovac is "convinced" he will still be in charge of the Bundesliga champions next season.

Kovac steered the German giants to a seventh consecutive league title on Saturday following a 5-1 win over his former club Eintracht Frankfurt.

His position has come under intense speculation throughout the season, with suggestions that he could still lose his job even if he secures a domestic double in next weekend's DFB-Pokal final against RB Leipzig.

Kovac, though, remains defiant and insists he will still be in charge at the Allianz Arena for the 2019-20 campaign.

"I have information in the background, and I am convinced that I will continue," he told Sky.

Asked if the club has told him that he would definitely be Bayern coach next season, Kovac smiled and said: "Yes, we'll put it that way."

Supporters chanted Kovac's name after the game, and the visibly moved 47-year-old added: "Of course it touches you.

"I'm made of flesh and blood like everyone else. The fans have a good feeling for what we've done."

Tags:
Bundesliga 2018-19
Advertisement
Kovac needs more quality players – Magath backs under-fire Bayern boss
RELATED STORY
Why sacking Niko Kovac might not be the best solution for Bayern Munich
RELATED STORY
Life writes the best stories - Kovac backs Bayern to win title following VAR controversy
RELATED STORY
Bayern Munich, Chelsea or PSG - where next for Allegri?
RELATED STORY
Bayern Munich: Coman and Gnabry impressing Kovac
RELATED STORY
Bayern boss Kovac wary of further Bundesliga title twists
RELATED STORY
Bayern chairman Rummenigge rubbishes Kovac sack report
RELATED STORY
Niko Kovac: A boon or a bane for Bayern Munich?
RELATED STORY
Der Klassiker won't distract Bayern from DFB-Pokal tie – Kovac
RELATED STORY
Germany axe 'isn't right' on Muller, Boateng and Hummels, says Kovac
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us