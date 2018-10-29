×
Kovac demands more goals from improving Bayern

Omnisport
NEWS
News
16   //    29 Oct 2018, 18:55 IST
nikokovac - cropped
Bayern Munich head coach Niko Kovac

Bayern Munich may have arrested their mini-slump with three successive victories in all competitions but Niko Kovac says they still need to be more clinical in front of goal.

Kovac found himself under intense pressure after Bayern failed to win four matches in a row from late September, but he has turned things around in recent weeks with Bundesliga wins over Wolfsburg and Mainz and a Champions League triumph at AEK Athens.

Bayern's 2-1 victory over Mainz on Saturday saw them move into second place in the league table after nine matches, trailing leaders Borussia Dortmund by two points.

And while happy that his side appear to have turned the corner, Kovac has demanded more as they prepare for a DFB-Pokal clash with fourth-tier Rodinghausen.

"We are back on track, but we also want to win the next games," he told a pre-match media conference.

"I saw a lot of good things over the weekend. But, we have to score more goals.

"In the games [at the start of the season], every shot was a goal, it's not like that anymore. The last three games we have brought a concentrated performance."

Bayern travel north to face a side that have only lost once in their last eight matches in all competitions, and Kovac is without a string of first-team names.

He insists the 18-time cup winners will not take the challenge lightly despite the apparent gulf in class between the two sides.

"The top priority is that you want to get through," he added. "That's our goal.

"We play against a fourth division team, it will not be easy. We will not underestimate the opponent, I have never done that.

"We take the matter very seriously and do not want to leave anything to chance."

James Rodriguez, Jerome Boateng and Arjen Robben are likely to be missing, while Sven Ulreich will be absent as his wife is expecting a child.

"James was on a plane for nine hours, he is ill," added the Bayern boss. "Jerome Boateng has a gastrointestinal virus, and Sven Ulreich and his family are expecting a child, so he is with his wife.

"Leon Goretzka we will see [if he is ok]. There is nothing structurally broken in Mats Hummels so there is hope [for him]."

Fetching more content...
