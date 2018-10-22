×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी

Kovac expects tough test against AEK Athens

Omnisport
NEWS
News
22 Oct 2018, 23:12 IST
Niko Kovac - cropped
Bayern Munich head coach Niko Kovac.

Niko Kovac insists Bayern Munich will not have it all their own way in their Champions League Group E clash against AEK Athens on Tuesday.

After a miserable run of form, Bayern got back to winning ways on Saturday with a 3-1 victory over Wolfsburg, easing the pressure that had been mounting on Kovac and the Bundesliga champions.

One of those games was the 1-1 draw with Ajax in the Champions League before the international break and Kovac is expecting another tough challenge when his side return to the competition in Greece.

Speaking at his pre-match media conference, Kovac said: "I have personally been preparing for two or three weeks for this game.

"The task tomorrow is very clear – we want to win the game, but we know that will not be easy.

"Victories are always important. For Athens, it could be there last chance [to get enough points to progress from the group] and they will be highly motivated."

Kovac will be without Franck Ribery for the game due to a back injury and says a late decision will be made on whether David Alaba will be fit enough to feature after the Austrian was withdrawn at half-time in the win over Wolfsburg.

"Franck is unfortunately not available," he added. "With David Alaba, we will decide after training if he is an alternative. Otherwise, everyone is well."

After returning to winning ways at the weekend, defender Niklas Sule has urged his team-mates to dig deep and claim maximum points again.

"At Bayern Munich you are always in trouble if you don't win four games in a row," he said.

"You feel that in training sessions over the past weeks and between the players as well, but we have fought back and rewarded ourselves.

"We want to start a new winning series and we want to continue that tomorrow. We have got the right characters for that and I'm trying to do my best."

Omnisport
NEWS
Injured Ribery to miss Bayern's clash with AEK
RELATED STORY
Kovac relieved by Bayern's timely victory
RELATED STORY
Greek champion AEK Athens to lose points for fan violence
RELATED STORY
Tagliafico scores twice as Ajax beats AEK Athens 3-0
RELATED STORY
Kovac: Madrid strong without Ronaldo, Messi is the best
RELATED STORY
Kovac and Lopetegui kick off Champions League quests
RELATED STORY
Champions League: Semedo helps Benfica beat AEK 3-2
RELATED STORY
Ajax, AEK in control of Champions League play-off ties
RELATED STORY
Kovac confident Boateng will stay at Bayern
RELATED STORY
AEK knocks Celtic out of Champions League qualifiers
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Contact Us Advertise with Us