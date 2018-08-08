Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
Kovac: Lewandowski happy to stay, Bayern won't sign Rebic

Omnisport
NEWS
News
138   //    08 Aug 2018, 17:09 IST
Robert Lewandowski - cropped
Bayern Munich striker Robert Lewandowski

Niko Kovac has stressed Bayern Munich have no interest in selling Robert Lewandowski while ruling out a move for Croatia international Ante Rebic.

Lewandowski, who has scored 106 Bundesliga goals in four seasons with Bayern, has persistently been linked with a switch to Real Madrid.

But Kovac revealed he has spoken with the 29-year-old about his desire to keep him in Munich, and the player is happy to remain.

"It's true that Robert and I had a conversation last week," Kovac told Sport Bild.

"Robert knows how I think about him and what I think of him. The whole club knows his qualities. He is certainly among the top three strikers in the world.

"We certainly will not give him up. That's the statement I gave him. Robert accepted that. I really enjoyed that."

 

It’s good to be back.

A post shared by Robert Lewandowski (@_rl9) on

One player who will not be joining Lewandowski at the Allianz Arena is Eintracht Frankfurt forward Rebic.

Kovac was Rebic's coach at Frankfurt, who he will face in his first official match in charge of Bayern on Sunday in the DFL-Supercup, and is an admirer but does not intend to pursue the 24-year-old.

"Ante is a strong personality and a great player who has developed brilliantly in the last two years at Frankfurt, and at the World Cup with Croatia," Kovac added.

"But [a transfer] makes no sense. It doesn't make sense today, and it won't tomorrow."

