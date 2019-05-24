×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

Kovac's Bayern future not in question - Rummenigge

Omnisport
NEWS
News
33   //    24 May 2019, 19:58 IST
nikokovac-cropped
Bayern Munich head coach Niko Kovac

Niko Kovac's role at Bayern Munich is not in doubt as he has been a success this season, says executive board chairman Karl-Heinz Rummenigge.

Former Eintracht Frankfurt coach Kovac took over at Bayern at the start of the campaign and, after a slow start, held off Borussia Dortmund to clinch the Bundesliga title on the final day.

There was disappointment in a Champions League last-16 defeat to Liverpool, but Bayern are also in the DFB-Pokal final against RB Leipzig on Saturday.

And despite speculation that Kovac is under pressure at the Allianz Arena, Rummenigge is confident there will be no change in the dugout regardless of this weekend's result.

"It would be crazy to make the future dependent on one game," said Rummenigge, speaking at the Bild 100 Sport summit on Friday.

"We [he and Kovac] have no problem with each other - it's all straightforward. Nobody is questioning that he will be our coach next season.

"I think that if you coach [like this] in Bavaria in the first year, that is certainly a success. He is a young, relatively inexperienced coach."

Rummenigge previously described a report claiming Kovac was on the brink of being sacked as "a total hoax".

Speaking after defending the Bundesliga title, Kovac told Sky he was "convinced" he would remain in place as Bayern head coach.

Tags:
Bundesliga 2018-19
Advertisement
Bayern chairman Rummenigge rubbishes Kovac sack report
RELATED STORY
Ribery future up in the air, says Bayern CEO Rummenigge
RELATED STORY
Bayern will resume Hudson-Odoi pursuit, Rummenigge confirms
RELATED STORY
Hudson-Odoi the only player Bayern wanted in January - Rummenigge
RELATED STORY
Rummenigge confident Bayern will sign James
RELATED STORY
Bayern have Lewandowski cover - Rummenigge calm over Wagner sale
RELATED STORY
Bundesliga 2018-19: Dortmund excite but still no match for transitioning Bayern
RELATED STORY
Why sacking Niko Kovac might not be the best solution for Bayern Munich
RELATED STORY
I'm a really big fan – Rummenigge praises James
RELATED STORY
A period of transition: What lies ahead for Bayern Munich this summer?
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us