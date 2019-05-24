Kovac's Bayern future not in question - Rummenigge

Bayern Munich head coach Niko Kovac

Niko Kovac's role at Bayern Munich is not in doubt as he has been a success this season, says executive board chairman Karl-Heinz Rummenigge.

Former Eintracht Frankfurt coach Kovac took over at Bayern at the start of the campaign and, after a slow start, held off Borussia Dortmund to clinch the Bundesliga title on the final day.

There was disappointment in a Champions League last-16 defeat to Liverpool, but Bayern are also in the DFB-Pokal final against RB Leipzig on Saturday.

And despite speculation that Kovac is under pressure at the Allianz Arena, Rummenigge is confident there will be no change in the dugout regardless of this weekend's result.

"It would be crazy to make the future dependent on one game," said Rummenigge, speaking at the Bild 100 Sport summit on Friday.

"We [he and Kovac] have no problem with each other - it's all straightforward. Nobody is questioning that he will be our coach next season.

"I think that if you coach [like this] in Bavaria in the first year, that is certainly a success. He is a young, relatively inexperienced coach."

Rummenigge previously described a report claiming Kovac was on the brink of being sacked as "a total hoax".

Speaking after defending the Bundesliga title, Kovac told Sky he was "convinced" he would remain in place as Bayern head coach.