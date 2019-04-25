×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

Kovac unsure about contentious penalty decision

Omnisport
NEWS
News
24   //    25 Apr 2019, 08:06 IST
NikoKovac - Cropped
Bayern Munich coach Niko Kovac

Niko Kovac was unsure if the decision to award Bayern Munich a late penalty in their DFB-Pokal semi-final against Werder Bremen was the right one.

Bayern snatched a 3-2 victory on Wednesday thanks to Robert Lewandowski's 80th-minute penalty, which was awarded for a foul by Theodor Gebre Selassie on Kingsley Coman.

Coman burst into the area down the left and received a slight nudge from Gebre Selassie, leading to the spot-kick being awarded.

Bremen were furious with the decision and Kovac, whose team had given up a 2-0 lead, was unsure if referee Daniel Siebert made the right call.

"I would say it is a tough decision but King doesn't just fall by himself, he got pushed with the elbow. If it's a penalty or not I don't know," the Bayern coach told a news conference.

"Some referees would say penalty, some not. If he doesn't give the penalty we cannot complain.

"But you can clearly see the elbow of Gebre Selassie. If he didn't use the elbow it wouldn't have been a penalty most likely."

Goals from Lewandowski and Thomas Muller had put Bayern in control before Bremen responded through quickfire strikes from Yuya Osako and Milot Rashica.

Advertisement

While unsure about the penalty decision, Kovac said Gebre Selassie's challenge was awkward.

"He acted a bit clumsy in this situation I'd say," he said.

Bayern will face RB Leipzig in the DFB-Pokal final on May 25.

Advertisement
Kovac demands defensive discipline in Der Klassiker
RELATED STORY
Bayern 'not easy' for Sanches, accepts Kovac
RELATED STORY
Bayern Munich: Coman and Gnabry impressing Kovac
RELATED STORY
Kovac won't rush Neuer back from latest injury
RELATED STORY
Kovac: Patience key to crucial Bayern victory
RELATED STORY
Bayern's individual class proved decisive – Kovac
RELATED STORY
Nico Kovac gets it completely wrong at Anfield 
RELATED STORY
Bayern deserved Champions League exit – Kovac
RELATED STORY
Tuchel backs VAR despite 'cruel decision'
RELATED STORY
Kovac: Bayern unwilling to risk Neuer ahead of Liverpool tie
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us Advertise with Us