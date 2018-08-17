Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create & Earn
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate

Kovacic set for Chelsea debut against Arsenal

Omnisport
NEWS
News
2.06K   //    17 Aug 2018, 20:01 IST
Mateo Kovacic - cropped
Mateo Kovacic in training.

Mateo Kovacic is likely to make his Chelsea debut off the bench when Arsenal visit Stamford Bridge in the Premier League on Saturday.

The Croatia midfielder was not involved in last weekend's 3-0 win at Huddersfield Town after signing on loan from Real Madrid on deadline day.

Cesc Fabregas also sat out the opening weekend and will miss the Arsenal match with a minor, "unusual" injury close to his knee.

His unavailability coupled with the midweek loan departure of Tiemoue Bakayoko to AC Milan means Maurizio Sarri is set to call on Kovacic.

"I think Mateo will be very useful for us. He's a very technical player," Sarri told reporters.

"In this moment he has to work. I think he's not ready now for 90 minutes, but maybe tomorrow for 30 minutes he could be used.

"I think he can play in any of the three positions in midfield. He's a very good offensive player, but he has improved in the defensive phase in the last two years in Madrid.

"I expect a lot from him because, for me, he's a very great player. In my opinion, he can improve more."

 

Alvaro Morata appears set to hold his place despite an underwhelming display against Huddersfield.

The striker, who netted 11 league goals last season, has the backing of his head coach to find form.

"I am not worried about Morata. Morata is a very great player," Sarri said. "I think that, in this moment, he needs only to gain confidence.

"He needs to score as all the strikers in the world do. He needs to gain confidence, but he's improving so I'm not really worried about him."

 

Topics you might be interested in:
Premier League 2018-19 Arsenal Chelsea
Omnisport
NEWS
Chelsea Vs Arsenal: How Chelsea could lineup for the...
RELATED STORY
The London derby: Chelsea vs Arsenal Preview 
RELATED STORY
Chelsea vs Arsenal: How could Arsenal line up against...
RELATED STORY
Premier League: 4 Things Arsenal must do against Chelsea 
RELATED STORY
3 Ways in which Arsenal can line up against Chelsea
RELATED STORY
Top 5 Chelsea Transfer Bargains of the Premier League Era
RELATED STORY
Gameweek 2 Preview: Chelsea vs Arsenal
RELATED STORY
Chelsea vs Arsenal: Premier League match preview 
RELATED STORY
Chelsea vs Arsenal: 3 Key Decisions That Will Decide the...
RELATED STORY
Premier League 2018/19, Chelsea Vs Arsenal: Three things...
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Premier League 2018-19
Matches Points Table
Week 2
Today CAR NEW 05:00 PM Cardiff City vs Newcastle
Today EVE SOU 07:30 PM Everton vs Southampton
Today LEI WOL 07:30 PM Leicester City vs Wolverhampton Wanderers
Today TOT FUL 07:30 PM Tottenham vs Fulham
Today WES AFC 07:30 PM West Ham vs AFC Bournemouth
Today CHE ARS 10:00 PM Chelsea vs Arsenal
Tomorrow BUR WAT 06:00 PM Burnley vs Watford
Tomorrow MAN HUD 06:00 PM Manchester City vs Huddersfield Town
Tomorrow BRI MAN 08:30 PM Brighton & Hove Albion vs Manchester United
21 Aug CRY LIV 12:30 AM Crystal Palace vs Liverpool
All Fixtures →
select leagues:
Featured
Premier League 2018-19
La Liga 2018-19
Bundesliga 2018-19
Ligue 1
UEFA Champions League 2018-19
Contact Us Advertise with Us