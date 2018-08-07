Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create & Earn
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate

Kroenke offer marks a dreadful day - Arsenal Supporters' Trust

Omnisport
NEWS
News
286   //    07 Aug 2018, 14:51 IST
arsenal-cropped
Arsenal

Stan Kroenke's move to take complete control of Arsenal "marks a dreadful day" for the Gunners, according to the Arsenal Supporters' Trust (AST).

Kroenke Sports and Entertainment (KSE) informed the London Stock Exchange on Tuesday that it has moved forward with plans to buy Alisher Usmanov's 30 per cent stake in Arsenal, a deal that values the club at £1.8billion.

KSE already owned 67 per cent of Arsenal and now stand to be in complete control, with Kroenke of the belief that taking the club private will help them strategically in the long run.

But the AST is unconvinced and said in a statement: "This news marks a dreadful day for Arsenal Football Club.

"Stan Kroenke taking the club private will see the end of supporters owning shares in Arsenal and their role upholding custodianship values.

"By taking the club private, Stan Kroenke will be able to implement the following detrimental actions: pay management fees and dividends without any check or balance, no Annual General Meeting (AGM) to hold the board to account, remove the independent directors, place debt onto Arsenal to support his other business interests.

"The AST is also extremely concerned to note that this purchase is being funded by a loan.

"The most dreadful part of this announcement is the news that Kroenke plans to forcibly purchase the shares held by Arsenal fans.

"Many of these fans are AST members and hold their shares not for value but as custodians who care for the future of the club.

"The AST is wholly against this takeover. Arsenal remains too important to be owned by any one person."

Topics you might be interested in:
Premier League 2018-19 Arsenal
Omnisport
NEWS
Stan Kroenke makes offer to take full ownership of Arsenal
RELATED STORY
Reports: Arsenal valued at £1.8 billion as Kroenke offers...
RELATED STORY
BREAKING NEWS: Arsenal valued at £1.8bn as Kroenke offers...
RELATED STORY
Stunner from Emile Smith Rowe will help Arsenal make...
RELATED STORY
Arsene Wenger's departure plasters over a dreadful season...
RELATED STORY
Arsenal: Every opening day match of the last decade
RELATED STORY
Arsenal: From slumber to real business
RELATED STORY
Premier League 2018-19: Arsenal's non-spending problems...
RELATED STORY
Why Arsenal Should Not Take Dembélé Deal Offered by...
RELATED STORY
Reports: West Ham United to complete a £4m deal for...
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Premier League 2018-19
Matches Points Table
Week 1
11 Aug MAN LEI 12:30 AM Manchester United vs Leicester City
11 Aug NEW TOT 05:00 PM Newcastle vs Tottenham
11 Aug AFC CAR 07:30 PM AFC Bournemouth vs Cardiff City
11 Aug FUL CRY 07:30 PM Fulham vs Crystal Palace
11 Aug HUD CHE 07:30 PM Huddersfield Town vs Chelsea
11 Aug WAT BRI 07:30 PM Watford vs Brighton & Hove Albion
11 Aug WOL EVE 10:00 PM Wolverhampton Wanderers vs Everton
12 Aug LIV WES 06:00 PM Liverpool vs West Ham
12 Aug SOU BUR 06:00 PM Southampton vs Burnley
12 Aug ARS MAN 08:30 PM Arsenal vs Manchester City
All Fixtures →
select leagues:
Featured
Premier League 2018-19
La Liga 2018-19
Bundesliga 2018-19
UEFA Champions League 2018-19
Europa League 2017-18
Contact Us Advertise with Us