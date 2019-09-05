Kroos to consider Germany retirement after Euro 2020

Omnisport FOLLOW NEWS News 6 // 05 Sep 2019, 21:06 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Real Madrid and Germany midfielder Toni Kroos

Toni Kroos says he could give up Germany duty after next year's European Championships.

The Real Madrid midfielder was one of the key players as Germany won the World Cup in 2014.

But Joachim Low's men have failed to follow up that success, losing to France in the Euro 2016 semi-finals and seeing their World Cup defence end early in Russia.

Kroos, 29, is already thinking about whether Euro 2020 could be his final international competition.

"After the tournament it will be a good moment to think about it," Kroos told a news conference.

"I will not kill myself if I end my career without having won a European Championship."

#Löw: "@leongoretzka_ had a bit of a bruise after training yesterday. It's very important for a young team to gain familiarity, but we will still go into the game with a spring in our step despite the missing players."#DieMannschaft #GERNED pic.twitter.com/fdEu8tY2OS — Germany (@DFB_Team_EN) September 5, 2019

Kroos and Germany continue their Euro 2020 qualifying campaign at home to Netherlands in Group C on Friday.

Low, whose side have a 100 per cent record after three games, will be without Kroos' fellow midfielder Leon Goretzka.

The Bayern Munich midfielder has left the Germany camp early due to a thigh injury.