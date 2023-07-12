La Fiorita vs Zimbru Prediction and Betting Tips | July 13, 2023

La Fiorita entertain Zimbru at Torsvøllur in the UEFA Europa Conference League first qualifying round first leg on Thursday (July 13).

Both teams are UEFA club competitions regulars, but the visitors are making their bow in the Conference League. The hosts competed in the two previous editions, reaching the second qualifying round last season before being taken to the cleaners by Ballkani 10-0..

La Fiorita, meanwhile, fortuitously qualified for the UEFA Europa Conference League. They finished third in the 2022-23 San Marino top flight and also failed to win the playoffs, which initially made them ineligible. However, they were invited to replace Virtus, winners of the Coppa Titano, after the club was banned for match-fixing.

Zimbru last played in European competition in 2016-17 when they reached the UEFA Europa League second qualifying round before losing to Turkish side Osmanlıspor. Zimbru qualified for the upcoming Conference League after finishing third in phase 2 of the 2022-23 Moldovan Super Liga.

Galben-verzii did not feature in any friendly ahead of their European campaign. However, five new players have been enrolled in the summer transfer window, including centre-back Denis Furtuna. He will likely replace Dutch import Donny van Iperen, who has been sidelined with a head injury.

La Fiorita vs Zimbru Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

The two teams will face each other for the first time.

La Fiorita have recorded only one defeat in ten games across competitions.

La Fiorita have won their last five home games.

Zimbru have won once, drawn thrice and lost once in their last five away games.

La Fiorita have won thrice, drawn once and lost once in their last five games, while Zimbru have won once, drawn twice and lost twice in the same period.

Form Guide: La Fiorita: L-W-D-W-W; Zimbru: D-L-D-L-W

La Fiorita vs Zimbru Prediction

La Fiorita are preparing in right earnest for their new season, with ten new players recruited in the ongoing transfer window. Known for being a disciplined team, the hosts will likely take that facet to the UEFA competition. Left-back Andrea Grandoni has been declared unfit due to a ligament injury.

Meanwhile, Zimbru forward Alexandru Dedov finished as the league’s top scorer last season with eight goals, while Emmanuel Alaribe and Eugen Sidorenco netted four times apiece.

Nevertheless, La Fiorita are in top form and should overcome the visitors.

Prediction: Fiorita 3-1 Zimbru

La Fiorita vs Zimbru Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result – La Fiorita

Tip 2: Game to have over 2.5 goals – Yes

Tip 3: Fiorita to score first – Yes

Tip 4: Zimbru to score - Yes

Poll : 0 votes