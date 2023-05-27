LA Galaxy vs Charlotte Prediction and Betting Tips | May 27, 2023

LA Galaxy host Charlotte at the Dignity Health Sports Park in MLS on Saturday (May 27), looking to win for just the third time this season in 14 games.

With just nine points in the bag, Greg Vanney's side are at the bottom of the Western Conference. It has been a below-par start to the 2023 season for the Los Angeles outfit, who went their first seven games without a win.

Their only two wins this term have come at home: a 2-0 defeat of Austin FC and a 2-1 triumph over San Jose Earthquakes. However, despite their poor run of form, LA saw off LAFC 2-0 in the U.S Open Cup Round of 16. Tyler Boyd and Riqui Puig scored in the second half to send their side through.

Charlotte, meanwhile, are ninth in the Eastern Conference with 18 points from 14 games and five wins. Their last victory was a 2-1 win over Chicago Fire, since which the Crown have lost both their games.

Christian Lattanzio's side went down 2-1 to Nashville at home in the MLS followed by a 1-0 defeat to Birmingham Legion FC in the US Open Cup last 16.

LA Galaxy vs Charlotte Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

The only prior clash between LA and Charlotte ended in a 1-0 win for LA in March 2022.

This will be the first time the two sides will meet in Los Angeles.

LA have conceded 23 goals in the MLS so far, more than any side in the Western Conference, while Charlotte have the worst defensive record in the Eastern Conference (25).

Having lost their last two league games, LA could lose three in a row for the second time this season.

Having won their last away game, Charlotte are looking to record consecutive away wins for the first time.

LA Galaxy vs Charlotte Prediction

Charlotte lost their only prior meeting with LA but have a chance at redemption here, given their struggles right now. It could be close, but expect the Crown to prevail narrowly.

Prediction: Galaxy 1-2 Charlotte

LA Galaxy vs Charlotte Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Charlotte

Tip 2 - Goals over/under 2.5: Over 2.5

Tip 3 - Both teams to score: Yes

