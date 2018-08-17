LaLiga 2018/19: 4 Talking Points before the campaign begins

Jidonu Mauyon FOLLOW ANALYST Top 5 / Top 10 2.52K // 17 Aug 2018, 13:56 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Reddit Google+ Email

Lionel Messi

The 2018/19 La Liga campaign is almost here, leaving football fans in anticipation as they gear up to watch another season of football heaven. As usual, the Spanish division will produce interesting moments, with recent developments suggesting a lot of entertainment, excitement and fantastic memories.

Catalan giants, FC Barcelona won the prestigious title convincingly last term and they will be looking forward to continuing with their domestic dominance this term. However, the competition will prove a bit different this season after witnessing a number of major changes recently.

Cristiano Ronaldo has left Real Madrid, Barcelona have signed a number of incredible superstars including Arthur Melo and Arturo Vidal while Atletico Madrid look set to mount a title challenge - creating plenty of rooms for discussions ahead of the competition.

Below, we take a look at 4 interesting points that need to be discussed before the campaign begins this weekend:

#4. Post-Ronaldo era at Real Madrid

Real Madrid lost an irreplaceable figure

It was the end of an era in the Spanish Capital as Portuguese superstar, Cristiano Ronaldo called time on his Real Madrid career. After spending 9 nine memorable years at the club, the attacker decided to try another challenge, leaving the Bernabeu stadium in favour of a move to Juventus last month.

Ronaldo was the brightest superstar in the Los Blancos' squad during his time in the La Liga, consistently producing spectacular performances and leading the European Champions to glory after glory. In fact, this is the first time in the past 9 nine years that the Spanish giants will enter a campaign without their talismanic forward.

There is no doubt Ronaldo's departure marks the beginning of a new era in the Spanish Capital. How Real Madrid will cope with the absence of the Portuguese remains to be seen, however, the likes of Gareth Bale, Marco Asensio, and Isco have all been tipped to reach similar level impacts this season.

1 / 4 NEXT