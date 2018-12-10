Real Madrid star tells club he wants to join Chelsea, Barcelona eye 'surprise' signing in January and more La Liga news – 10th December 2018

Real Madrid CF v Valencia CF - La Liga

All the latest La Liga news in one place!

Bayern Munich confirm interest in Barcelona target

Bayern Munich sporting director Hasan Salihamidzic has confirmed interest in Ajax star, Frenkie De Jong. The Dutch midfielder is the hottest property in world football right now and is a target for all the top European clubs.

Talking to reports on Saturday, Salihamidzic said, "He's a good player, no doubt about that. I already know him for a long time. He has developed very well, and plays great for both Netherlands and Ajax. We'll see if he goes to Paris."

Reports last week suggested that De Jong had already picked his next destination and was set for a move to Paris Saint-Germain. It came as a huge blow to Barcelona who have been scouting him for a long time.

The Catalan side were the first to show interest in his but were rebuffed by Ajax. They were not willing to let go of him and wanted him to stay for another season. The Dutch side even slapped a €75 million price tag on the midfielder to scare off the clubs interested in him but that has done no good.

However, De Jong's latest comments gave Barcelona fresh hopes of signing him. He said, "The only thing I can and will say is that there is still no agreement. No official decision has been taken and while there is no transfer, my main focus is on Ajax. I can't be worried about saying 'I'm going here or there'. That wouldn't show any respect on my part for Ajax or my team-mates," to De Telegraaf, the same paper that reported his rumoured agreement with PSG.

Barcelona, PSG and Bayern Munich are now set to lock horns for him and do all they can to secure his signature. Manchester City are also said to be interested in signing the Dutchman but have a huge uphill battle, especially with the reports of their alleged transfer ban surfacing last week.

Atletico Madrid v Real Sociedad - La Liga

Huge boost for Atletico Madrid

Atletico Madrid have been handed a huge boost ahead of their Champions League clash against Club Brugge. Diego Simeone will finally have Diego Godin and Filipe Luis available for the clash.

Both the players have returned to first-team training after missing out on the last few matches. A calf strain kept Luis out for three games, whereas Godin, owing to a thigh injury, had been out for a month.

They need a win against Club Brugge to finish on top of the table. A draw will see Borussia Dortmund finish first, should they win against AS Monaco.

Maxi Gomez on Atletico radar

Atletico Madrid have not been able to find the back of the net as much as they wanted this season and they are now looking to sign a striker in January. Diego Costa's injury has only made things worse and the Europa League are not more desperate for a striker.

Reports last week suggested that they were looking to sign Calta Vigo's Maxi Gomez. The Uruguayan striker has a €50 million release clause and Atletico are ready to activate it. However, they reportedly need to sell a couple of players before they can buy him.

Fresh reports suggest that Diego Godin and Jose Gimenez are trying to convince their countryman to join them at Wanda Metropolitano. Marca claim that the defensive duo is in constant talks with the striker regarding a January move.

FC Barcelona v Villarreal CF - La Liga

Frenkie De Jong's father wants his son to join Barcelona

Frenkie de Jong is on top of the transfer target list for Barcelona, Bayern Munich and PSG but it is the French champions who have reportedly struck a deal for him. The player is said to be worth €75 million – a price all three clubs are ready to match.

DE Jong's father has now commented on the speculations and has all but confirmed that his son will be leaving Ajax next summer. “The decision is Frenkie’s, he is very smart and very aware, and will wait until the spring to make his choice,” he said.

“My belief is that he will leave Ajax next summer, maybe there is a 95% chance of that happening. My opinion is that Barcelona would be his best destination.” added the midfielder's father.

Barcelona eye De Jong alternatives

Meanwhile, Diario GOL are reporting that Barcelona are making back up plans in case they do not get Frenkie De Jong. The Spanish publication reports that the Catalan side are no longer confident of sealing the deal for him are looking for alternatives.

The claim that Lazio's Sergej Milinković-Savić and PSG's Marco Verratti are their next choices. Savic has been a target for several top clubs recently while Verratti has been on Barcelona's radar for a long time.

They want a long-term replacement for Ivan Rakitic signed next summer and are ready to break the bank to get him. They are also eyeing a free transfer for Adrien Rabiot, whose contract at PSG expires next summer.

SD Eibar v Real Madrid CF - La Liga

Gareth Bale wants Chelsea move

Gareth Bale has been a target for Chelsea ever since his Tottenham days. Now with reports of Real Madrid looking to sell him, the Blues are reportedly interested once again.

Don Balon claim that the Welsh forward is also interested in the move and has informed Madrid that he wishes to join Chelsea next summer. The report claims that Los Blancos will demand a fee around £90 million for the forward.

However, other rumours suggest that he could be a part of the deal Madrid offer to Chelsea for Eden Hazard. The Belgian is a top target for the Spanish side and they are ready to break the bank to sign him.

Hazard too is said to be keen on a move to Bernabeu but has made it clear that he won't force Chelsea to sell him. he is yet to sign a new deal and will be entering the final 12 months of his contract in the summer of 2019.

