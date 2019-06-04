×
La Liga News: Valencia and Real Valladolid accused of match-fixing

Yash Sharma
ANALYST
News
35   //    04 Jun 2019, 10:30 IST

Concerning news arrives from La Liga Santander.
Concerning news arrives from La Liga Santander.

What's the story?

According to the Spanish media outlet El Mundo, seven Real Valladolid players were 'bought' to throw their final La Liga match against Valencia.

The report suggests that Valencia bought the Real Valladolid players to pip Getafe to the fourth and final Champions League spot.

In case you didn't know..

Valencia started their 2018-19 season poorly as they were hovering around the relegation zone in mid-season.

Los Ches had won just 19 points until the turn of the calendar. However, the six-time La Liga winners made an impressive comeback in the second half of the season and secured the final Champions League spot, finishing fourth beneath FC Barcelona, Atletico Madrid, and Real Madrid.

Marcelino Garcia's men finished their season with 61 points in La Liga. Shockingly, they defeated FC Barcelona in the Copa del Rey final to claim their first trophy under the Spanish tactician's tutelage.

The heart of the matter

According to the report, Valencia CF paid seven Real Valladolid players to deliberately lose their final La Liga match, with the view of pipping Getafe to the final Champions League spot.

If Real Valladolid, who were struggling in the relegation zone had beaten Valencia on the final matchday, Getafe would've secured a Champions League spot, finishing fourth, ahead of Valencia.

However, Valencia beat Real Valladolid on the final match day with a 2-0 margin. Carlos Soler and Rodrigo Moreno scored to seal the win for Marcelino's men. Shreds of evidence revolving around the case suggest that individual players and not the club officials were involved.

What's next?

Some audio evidence phrasing now-retired footballer, Carlos Aranda, has been released. The 38-year-old has been arrested by the Spanish police.

It remains to be seen how does the Real Valladolid hierarchy react to these accusations. 

