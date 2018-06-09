Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
La Liga players and officials to visit Anantapur Sports Academy in India

This Indian academy is set to receive more Spanish help.

Press Release
NEWS
News 09 Jun 2018, 11:55 IST
31

The Anantapur Academy had recently announced a tie-up Spanish clubs.
The Anantapur Academy had recently announced a tie-up Spanish clubs.

Anantapur Sports Academy (ASA) organises the Anantapur Football League, a 5-month long competition which sees close to 1600 players from marginalised communities in Anantapur participate every year. The 2018-19 season will be supported by the LaLiga and Fundación LaLiga through its partnership with the Rural Development Trust, Andhra Pradesh.

Anantapur Sports Academy is a sport for development initiative by the Rural Development Trust, a non-profit organisation founded by Vincent Ferrer in 1960 for improving the living conditions of the marginalised communities in Andhra Pradesh, India.

On the 11 th of June, officials from LaLiga and Fundación LaLiga in Spain will be visiting ASAs part of the partnership with the Rural Development Trust, which was announced earlier this year.

Pedro Malabia, the Director of the Female Football Department at LaLiga said “LaLiga and Fundación LaLiga has been leading projects to promote and support women's football and the role of women in sport, looking for actions such as this will help us contribute to build a better society. It is of great joy to be able to promote football in grassroots with the Rural Development Trust. It also fulfils one of our main goals of using football as a tool to promote teamwork and social inclusion amongst rural youth”.

This first leg of the partnership has already seen audio-visual interactions take place between coaches and players from football grassroots centre's in Anantapur with coaches and female footballers from Spain.

The team from LaLiga and Fundación LaLiga will be in Anantapur from the 11 th -13 th of June. The visiting team will compromise of José Antonio Cachaza (The country manager of the LaLiga office in New Delhi), Elena Montoro (LaLiga Foundation), Virginia Herrero (Female Football Department) and Irene Guerrero (A professional footballer, currently playing at Real Betis in Spain).

During the visit, the team will travel to grassroots centres in Atmakur and Hindupur where they will interact with football players and distribute equipment. Irene Guerrero will also play friendly matches with the U-15 girl’s team and take a football clinic addressing the player’s questions relating to the technical aspects of football. Additionally, the LaLiga and Fundación LaLiga Foundation will be distributing football equipment to 20 ASA grassroots football centres in Anantapur, Andhra Pradesh.

“We are delighted to welcome the delegation from LaLiga and Fundación LaLiga. ASA is actively working towards encouraging children, particularly girls to access their “Right To Play” and develop through sports. This partnership with the LaLiga and Fundación LaLiga further enhances ASA’s work within the rural regions of Anantapur and together we are committed to taking the ‘beautiful game’ to 1900 girls and boys in the region”, said Sai Krishna Pulluru, Director of ASA on how the partnership will help in achieving ASA´s vision of promotion of sports in Anantapur.

La Liga 2017-18 Indian Football
