La Liga side in advanced talks with Chelsea to sign loanee - Reports

La Liga strugglers Sevilla have turned to Chelsea for Ivorian youngster David Datro Fofana, who they intend to sign on loan this month. The English side are set to recall Fofana from his loan spell with German outfit Union Berlin and send him elsewhere.

Chelsea signed Datro Fofana from Molde in January 2023, and he shuffled between their first team and U-23s in the second half of the 2022-23 season. The young striker was marked for a loan spell and joined UEFA Champions League debutants Union Berlin in the summer.

Datro Fofana has not enjoyed the best of times in Germany, playing for a side just above the Bundesliga drop zone. The 21-year-old has managed just two goals in 17 appearances for Die Eisernen, and also had a major falling out with the club.

Chelsea have made the decision to recall the young striker from his loan spell and immediately send him out on another loan this month. Spanish giants Sevilla are keen on the youngster, and are prepared for him to join on loan, as per Fabrizio Romano.

Sevilla have not fared much better than Union Berlin this season, and have also struggled in all competitions. They have been knocked out of Europe, having finished bottom of their UEFA Champions League group.

The Spanish side are also in the relegation scrap in La Liga, as they are only one point above the drop zone. With relegation a serious possibility, they have decided to make a move for the youngster Datro Fofana to strengthen their attack.

Sevilla have already secured the loan signing of Inter Milan midfielder Lucien Agoume, and want to add Datro Fofana to their squad. The Ivorian striker will hope that he is able to play a key role in helping the side beat the drop this season.

Chelsea loanees struggling to make impact

Chelsea have decided to sign young players with the hopes of developing them elsewhere before allowing them to return to the squad. That strategy, which worked excellently in the past, has not had the same level of success in the new era.

The Blues have been forced to recall midfielder Andrey Santos from his loan at Nottingham Forest, where he hardly got a look-in. Also, a number of other players have not developed as well as they would have hoped at their respective loan clubs.

Chelsea have sent academy prospect Alex Matos on loan to Huddersfield Town this month, and are expected to work out another loan for Santos. Manager Mauricio Pochettino will hope that some of the players who have been sent out to get experience improve and become better.