Lacazette adamant he's in the form of his life

Omnisport FOLLOW NEWS News 9 // 22 May 2019, 04:14 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Arsenal star Alexandre Lacazette

Arsenal striker Alexandre Lacazette is convinced he is in the form of his life after a strong campaign with the Gunners.

The former Lyon star has scored 19 goals and set up another 11 across all competitions for Arsenal, with his partnership with Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang thriving.

Although he was left out of the latest France squad on Tuesday, the 27-year-old believes he has been at the top of his game this season, even if his Premier League goal haul of 13 was one less than last term and way off his personal best of 28 for a single campaign in the 2016-17 Ligue 1 calendar.

But the Frenchman still won the club's Player of the Year award and has been particularly effective in the Europa League, netting five times in nine games en route to the final, though he feels individual awards will be for nothing without a trophy.

"I've played the best football of my career this season and for Arsenal, not because of the goals I scored, but in my game - I really improved," Lacazette told Arsenal Player.

"Being able to contribute without scoring is important for the team. For me, as well as now, I enjoy working like this for my team-mates because I know it is going to be easier for them.

"In the past, I have always learnt that if you work for them, they will give you back the ball fast, and that is why I'm happy to help them.

"Individual awards are not really, really important. It is always a pleasure, of course, to receive things like this, but it is not the first thing I'm thinking of when I play football. I want to win a title, like the Europa League.

Advertisement

"I always do my best on the pitch even if sometimes I'm not good - but I always try to be the best. I fight for the club, so of course, I fight for them, for me, for my team-mates, for the coach, for my family and for everybody.

"I just want to win and everyone will support me. Everyone is behind me, so of course, I will fight for them as well."

Arsenal will play Chelsea in the Europa League final on May 29.