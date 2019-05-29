Lacazette and Aubameyang striving for 'perfect' partnership

Alexandre Lacazette says playing alongside Arsenal team-mate Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang is "a pleasure" as the pair work to improve their partnership.

Arsenal head into Wednesday's Europa League final against Chelsea boasting two of the best strikers in England, with Lacazette scoring 13 Premier League goals this season while Aubameyang's tally of 22 earned him a share of the Golden Boot.

Manager Unai Emery has not always selected the two together, but Lacazette insists there is no jealousy between the pair, although they prefer to play in tandem.

"I am not jealous of anyone," the former Lyon forward said. "I just want to win trophies – Auba [does] as well.

"Of course, it is always better to play together, but when one plays and the other stays on the bench, you just have to help the team when you can.

"Sometimes it is wrong; sometimes he goes left and I put the ball right. But normally we work a lot to be on the same wavelength. We want to be as perfect as possible.

"The coach knows we want to play together but, of course, he has to make a choice and we have to respect them. Playing with Auba is always a pleasure for me."

Arsenal finished fifth in the league in Emery's first season, yet Lacazette believes it has been a good campaign for the collective as well as for the individual.

"It has been a good season so far because all the team was good as well," he said. "Sometimes it was bad and not as we want, but it was a good season.

"I have played better and more as well - with more confidence from the coach, which is important for a player. For a player, it is easier to play well [with confidence]."