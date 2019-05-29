×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

Lacazette and Aubameyang striving for 'perfect' partnership

Omnisport
NEWS
News
29 May 2019, 13:12 IST
LacazetteAubameyang - cropped
Alexandre Lacazette and Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang celebrate

Alexandre Lacazette says playing alongside Arsenal team-mate Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang is "a pleasure" as the pair work to improve their partnership.

Arsenal head into Wednesday's Europa League final against Chelsea boasting two of the best strikers in England, with Lacazette scoring 13 Premier League goals this season while Aubameyang's tally of 22 earned him a share of the Golden Boot.

Manager Unai Emery has not always selected the two together, but Lacazette insists there is no jealousy between the pair, although they prefer to play in tandem.

"I am not jealous of anyone," the former Lyon forward said. "I just want to win trophies – Auba [does] as well.

"Of course, it is always better to play together, but when one plays and the other stays on the bench, you just have to help the team when you can.

"Sometimes it is wrong; sometimes he goes left and I put the ball right. But normally we work a lot to be on the same wavelength. We want to be as perfect as possible.

"The coach knows we want to play together but, of course, he has to make a choice and we have to respect them. Playing with Auba is always a pleasure for me."

Arsenal finished fifth in the league in Emery's first season, yet Lacazette believes it has been a good campaign for the collective as well as for the individual.

Advertisement

"It has been a good season so far because all the team was good as well," he said. "Sometimes it was bad and not as we want, but it was a good season.

"I have played better and more as well - with more confidence from the coach, which is important for a player. For a player, it is easier to play well [with confidence]."

Tags:
Europa League 2018-19 Premier League 2018-19 Arsenal
Advertisement
Lacazette adamant he's in the form of his life
RELATED STORY
Lacazette and Aubameyang help Arsenal beat Valencia
RELATED STORY
Ozil still an Arsenal leader despite coat incident, says Lacazette
RELATED STORY
Europa League final: Sarri, Emery and the problems facing Chelsea and Arsenal
RELATED STORY
Aubameyang ready to start against Napoli, confirms Emery
RELATED STORY
Lacazette available to face Rennes following Arsenal appeal
RELATED STORY
Arsenal's Aubameyang upset by racist abuse in English football
RELATED STORY
Arsenal News: Emery admits he's not sold on Lacazette/Aubameyang partnership
RELATED STORY
Europa League: Chelsea vs Arsenal - Arsenal's Predicted line-up, injury updates and more
RELATED STORY
Aubameyang: Arsenal avoided repeating European errors
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us