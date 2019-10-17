Lacazette back in full Arsenal training ahead of Sheffield United trip

Omnisport FOLLOW NEWS News 58 // 17 Oct 2019, 16:06 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Arsenal striker Alexandre Lacazette

Alexandre Lacazette could return to the Arsenal team against Sheffield United on Monday after resuming full training this week.

The France striker, who has two goals in three Premier League games this season, has not featured since limping out of the derby draw against Tottenham on September 1.

Arsenal later revealed Lacazette had been playing through an injury and would not return to action until October.

Lacazette was not involved in a training match against a Reading XI during the international break, but an update on Arsenal's website on Thursday said the forward was "progressing well".

A decision on his status for the league trip to Bramall Lane will be made in the coming days.

What happens when you give Laca a yard?



@LacazetteAlex pic.twitter.com/Agp7yaMdgQ — Arsenal (@Arsenal) October 9, 2019

Meanwhile, Reiss Nelson is set to be out until November with a knee injury sustained in the Europa League defeat of Standard Liege, but Emile Smith Rowe is available again following a knock against Nottingham Forest three weeks ago.

The Gunners are third in the table, with 15 points from eight matches.