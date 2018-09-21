Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
Lahm says Germany best for Euro 2024 as UEFA publishes report

45   //    21 Sep 2018, 18:28 IST
Philipp Lahm welcomed UEFA publishing their bid evaluation report as Germany received a boost to their chances of beating Turkey in the race to host Euro 2024.

The two nations will discover the governing body’s choice as host nation for the tournament at a meeting of the executive committee in Switzerland on Thursday.

But Germany look to be the favourites after UEFA's report described the application from the German Football Association (DFB) as "high quality".

Meanwhile, Turkey's bid was criticised as "the lack of an action plan in the area of human rights is a matter of concern".

Lahm, an ambassador for the DFB's bid, praised the acknowledgment of Germany's efforts by UEFA.

"The report has shown that we have taken our work very seriously in the past few months and that UEFA have acknowledged the strengths behind our bid," said Lahm.

"As a result of this, we will carry on working the way we have been and will continue to underline the openness and sustainability of our bid.

"We will give everything we can at the final presentation on Thursday and we ultimately hope that we will win, as Germany is the best place for Euro 2024 to take place."

The DFB's campaign to host Euro 2024 will be promoted throughout German football over the weekend, with the logo of the bid to appear on players' shirts.

