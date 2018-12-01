Lajong face Neroca at home in I-League Northeast derby

PTI FOLLOW NEWS News 9 // 01 Dec 2018, 17:55 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Shillong, Dec 1 (PTI) Shillong Lajong FC and Neroca FC take on each other in a crucial I-League derby here on Sunday, with both sides looking to improve on their struggling start in the championship with a win.

Both Shillong Lajong and Neroca FC have won just one game so far this season and Sunday's game would be crucial for both of the them to improve their position in the I-League points table.

Shillong Lajong are currently placed at the 10th place in the Hero I-League points table with four points to their kitty (1 win, 1 draw and 4 losses) from six games while Manipur's Neroca FC are at seventh with five points from five matches (1 win, 2 draws and 2 losses).

Shillong Lajong have so far played some entertaining football, giving troubles to all their opponents but unfortunately, they haven't been able to find the back of the net more often. However, their attacking game has seen six different players scoring eight goals from their six games.

Phrangki Buam and Naorem Singh have scored a couple of goals each for Shillong Lajong and on their day both of them can be extremely lethal.

However, a major concern for head coach Alison Kharsyntiew would be to organise his defence which has not been in great shape so far in this season. Defensive frailties have resulted in Lajong conceding 14 goals so far.

"The problem is that we have conceded 14 goals which were just because of silly mistakes. We have to work on those mistakes and we're doing so. The boys have shown improvements and we'll continue doing so," said Alison.

Neroca, who have travelled to Shillong at the back of a 1-2 loss to table-toppers Chennai City FC, will be eager to add a second win to their kitty. The Imphal-based side, who had a super run last season finishing second in the I-League, have been a little lacklustre this season.

However, what's to be noticed was that they have conceded only five goals this season. They have been found wanting so far on the scoring front with just four goals from five games.

Neroca FC head coach Manuel Fraile would look at exploiting the weak defence line of Shillong Lajong and use his strike force to the full in order to secure a win.

"To be honest, we, at this moment, are growing up as a team. We are working hard and the players need to enjoy football. We are positive about getting a win tomorrow and we just need to keep our focus throughout and execute the plans on the pitch," said Fraile