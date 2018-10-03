LaLiga comes to India's football heartland, Kolkata

KOLKATA, Oct. 3rd 2018 – The highly anticipated clash, between rivals FC Barcelona and Real Madrid CF, the El Clasico, has been scheduled for an 8:45PM IST kick-off on October 28, 2018 for Indian audiences again.

To celebrate the biggest club rivalry in the world LaLiga will be organising a special live screening for 25,000 fans in Kolkata at East Bengal Ground to bring the crunch clash closer to them. LaLiga Ambassador, Steve McManaman will join the celebrations in Kolkata to watch the match with the die-hard fans.

Football lovers can register to attend the special live screening of FC Barcelona v Real Madrid CF for free here.

The entry gates will open at 5:45PM IST with plenty of pre-match entertainment ahead of kick-off.

LaLiga has previously organised big El Clasico screenings in Mumbai and New Delhi, with legends such as Luis Garcia, Frederic Kanoute and Gianluca Zambrotta. Last year’s El Clasico screening in India’s capital city was an overwhelming success with over 20,000 fans enjoying the world’s biggest football rivalry.

Indian fans can watch all LaLiga matches, including the El Clasico, live and free on Facebook. Select matches are also telecast on India’s leading sports broadcaster, Sony Pictures Networks India.

Jose Cachaza, Head of LaLiga India said, “Our commitment to India and our fans over here is unwavering. We continue to undertake initiatives over here as the Indian audiences continue to show a huge appetite for the beautiful game.

Last year, when we scheduled the El Clasico for our Indian audiences, we received an overwhelming response and we hope it will be even better this year. All our passionate fans in Kolkata can also attend the live screening with us and support their favourite team – Barcelona or Real Madrid.”

Football has been rapidly growing in the country, especially in the last few years. LaLiga has undertaken several initiatives to contribute towards the development like launching LaLiga Football Schools, bringing Girona FC to India, scheduling of El Clasico for fans in India and more. As more Indians start consuming football, bringing LaLiga closer to its fans in India has been a key driver for LaLiga.