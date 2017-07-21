LaLiga fixtures: Atletico Madrid start with three away games
The Wanda Metropolitano stadium, Atletico Madrid's new home, will stage its first derby against Real Madrid in November.
Atletico Madrid will start the Liga season with three successive away matches as a result of construction work on their new Wanda Metropolitano stadium.
Having been drawn to play promoted Girona at home on the opening weekend, Atletico will instead travel to Estadi Montilivi before trips to Las Palmas and Valencia.
On the fourth matchday of the new season, Atletico will finally cut the ribbons at the Metropolitano with a home game against Malaga, to be staged over the weekend of September 16 and 17.
As a result of the fixture switch with Girona, Atletico Madrid will play four of their five fixtures in January 2018 at their new stadium.
The first Madrid derby of the campaign has been set for the weekend of November 18 and 19 at the Metropolitano, with Diego Simeone's men heading to the Santiago Bernabeu on the weekend of April 7 and 8.
Atletico will travel to face Getafe in the penultimate round of the campaign, followed by a home game against Eibar to close the season.
Their matches against Barcelona are at home in October and away in March.
The first round of matches in #LaLigaSantander 2017/18!— LaLiga (@LaLigaEN) July 21, 2017
Which ties catch your eye? #SorteoCalendario pic.twitter.com/4CNiNpIZto
Atletico Madrid's 2017-18 LaLiga fixtures in full:
Matchday 1 - 20/08/2017 - Girona v Atletico Madrid
Matchday 2 - 27/08/2017 - Las Palmas v Atletico Madrid
Matchday 3 - 10/09/2017 - Valencia v Atletico Madrid
Matchday 4 - 17/09/2017 - Atletico Madrid v Malaga
Matchday 5 - 20/09/2017 - Athletic Bilbao v Atletico Madrid
Matchday 6 - 24/09/2017 - Atletico Madrid v Sevilla
Matchday 7 - 01/10/2017 - Leganes v Atletico Madrid
Matchday 8 - 15/10/2017 - Atletico Madrid v Barcelona
Matchday 9 - 22/10/2017 - Celta Vigo v Atletico Madrid
Matchday 10 - 29/10/2017 - Atletico Madrid v Villarreal
Matchday 11 - 05/11/2017 - Deportivo La Coruna v Atletico Madrid
Matchday 12 - 19/11/2017 - Atletico Madrid v Real Madrid
Matchday 13 - 26/11/2017 - Levante v Atletico Madrid
Matchday 14 - 03/12/2017 - Atletico Madrid v Real Sociedad
Matchday 15 - 10/12/2017 - Real Betis v Atletico Madrid
Matchday 16 - 17/12/2017 - Atletico Madrid v Alaves
Matchday 17 - 20/12/2017 - Espanyol v Atletico Madrid
Matchday 18 - 07/01/2018 - Atletico Madrid v Getafe.
Matchday 19 - 14/01/2018 - Eibar v Atletico Madrid
Matchday 20 - 21/01/2018 - Atletico Madrid v Girona
Matchday 21 - 28/01/2018 - Atletico Madrid v Las Palmas
Matchday 22 - 04/02/2018 - Atletico Madrid v Valencia
Matchday 23 - 11/02/2018 - Malaga v Atletico Madrid
Matchday 24 - 18/02/2018 - Atletico Madrid v Athletic Bilbao
Matchday 25 - 25/02/2018 - Sevilla v Atletico Madrid
Matchday 26 - 28/02/2018 - Atletico Madrid v Leganes
Matchday 27 - 04/03/2018 - Barcelona v Atletico Madrid
Matchday 28 - 11/03/2018 - Atletico Madrid v Celta Vigo
Matchday 29 - 18/03/2018 - Villarreal v Atletico Madrid
Matchday 30 - 01/04/2018 - Atletico Madrid v Deportivo La Coruna
Matchday 31 - 08/04/2018 - Real Madrid v Atletico Madrid
Matchday 32 - 15/04/2018 - Atletico Madrid v Levante
Matchday 33 - 18/04/2018 - Real Sociedad v Atletico Madrid
Matchday 34 - 22/04/2018 - Real Betis v Atletico Madrid
Matchday 35 - 29/04/2018 - Alaves v Atletico Madrid
Matchday 36 - 06/05/2018 - Atletico Madrid v Espanyol
Matchday 37 - 13/05/2018 - Atletico Madrid v Getafe
Matchday 38 - 20/05/2018 - Eibar v Atletico Madrid
Fixtures are subject to change