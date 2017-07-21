LaLiga fixtures: Madrid to juggle Clasico plans with Club World Cup commitments
Barcelona host Real Madrid in a mouthwatering May derby at Camp Nou but the initial Clasico at the Santiago Bernabeu might have to be moved.
Real Madrid will travel to Camp Nou for a Clasico clash with Barcelona that is likely to be decisive in next season's LaLiga title race.
The great rivals face off on Matchday 36 on the weekend of May 5/6, with only two games of the season to be played thereafter.
LaLiga announced on Friday that the first Clasico of the season is due to be held at the Santiago Bernabeu on December 20.
However, that match may need to be moved as a result of Madrid's involvement in the Club World Cup, the final of which is due to take place on December 16 in Abu Dhabi.
Atletico Madrid welcome their city rivals to their new Wanda Metropolitano home on the weekend of November 18/19, with the return derby on April 7/8.
Zinedine Zidane's champions get their title defence up and running with an away match at Deportivo La Coruna, where Madrid won 6-2 last season.
They will conclude the campaign with a tricky trip to Villarreal, with the season set to end on the weekend of May 19/20.
Real Madrid's 2017-18 LaLiga fixtures in full:
Matchday 1 - 20/08/2017 - Deportivo La Coruna v Real Madrid
Matchday 2 - 27/08/2017 - Real Madrid v Valencia
Matchday 3 - 10/09/2017 - Real Madrid v Levante
Matchday 4 - 17/09/2017 - Real Sociedad v Real Madrid
Matchday 5 - 20/09/2017 - Real Madrid v Real Betis
Matchday 6 - 24/09/2017 - Alaves v Real Madrid
Matchday 7 - 01/10/2017 - Real Madrid v Espanyol
Matchday 8 - 15/10/2017 - Getafe v Real Madrid
Matchday 9 - 22/10/2017 - Real Madrid v Eibar
Matchday 10 - 29/10/2017 - Girona v Real Madrid
Matchday 11 - 05/11/2017 - Real Madrid v Las Palmas
Matchday 12 - 19/11/2017 - Atletico Madrid v Real Madrid
Matchday 13 - 26/11/2017 - Real Madrid v Malaga
Matchday 14 - 03/12/2017 - Athletic Bilbao v Real Madrid
Matchday 15 - 10/12/2017 - Real Madrid v Sevilla
Matchday 16 - 17/12/2017 - Leganes v Real Madrid
Matchday 17 - 20/12/2017 - Real Madrid v Barcelona
Matchday 18 - 07/01/2018 - Celta Vigo v Real Madrid
Matchday 19 - 14/01/2018 - Real Madrid v Villarreal
Matchday 20 - 21/01/2018 - Real Madrid v Deportivo La Coruna
Matchday 21 - 28/01/2018 - Valencia v Real Madrid
Matchday 22 - 04/02/2018 - Levante v Real Madrid
Matchday 23 - 11/02/2018 - Real Madrid v Real Sociedad
Matchday 24 - 18/02/2018 - Real Betis v Real Madrid
Matchday 25 - 25/02/2018 - Real Madrid v Alaves
Matchday 26 - 28/02/2018 - Espanyol v Real Madrid
Matchday 27 - 04/03/2018 - Real Madrid v Getafe
Matchday 28 - 11/03/2018 - Eibar v Real Madrid
Matchday 29 - 18/03/2018 - Real Madrid v Girona
Matchday 30 - 01/04/2018 - Las Palmas v Real Madrid
Matchday 31 - 08/04/2018 - Real Madrid v Atletico Madrid
Matchday 32 - 15/04/2018 - Malaga v Real Madrid
Matchday 33 - 18/04/2018 - Real Madrid v Athletic Bilbao
Matchday 34 - 22/04/2018 - Sevilla v Real Madrid
Matchday 35 - 29/04/2018 - Real Madrid v Leganes
Matchday 36 - 06/05/2018 - Barcelona v Real Madrid
Matchday 37 - 13/05/2018 - Real Madrid v Celta Vigo
Matchday 38 - 20/05/2018 - Villarreal v Real Madrid
Fixtures are subject to change.