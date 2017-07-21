LaLiga fixtures: Madrid travel to Deportivo on opening weekend as Barcelona host Betis

Champions Real Madrid face Deportivo on the first weekend of LaLiga, when Real Betis visit Camp Nou to take on Ernesto Valverde's Barcelona.

21 Jul 2017

Real Madrid will begin their LaLiga title defence at Deportivo La Coruna, with Barcelona opening up the 2017-18 campaign against Real Betis at Camp Nou.

The Clasico rivals do not meet until the final round of fixtures before the mid-season break on December 20, when recently installed boss Ernesto Valverde and his side are slated to appear at the Santiago Bernabeu.

A mouthwatering return at Camp Nou could double up as a title-decider on the weekend of May 5/6 as it is the third game from the end of the season.

Barca conclude by hosting Real Sociedad, while Zinedine Zidane's European champions face a potentially tricky final-day trip to Villarreal.

Atletico Madrid were drawn to host LaLiga debutants Girona on the opening weekend of August 19/20 but the completion of work on their new Wanda Metropolitano home means that fixture has been reversed and will take place at the 13,500 capacity Estadi Montilivi.

The first Madrid derby of the season finds Atleti on home ground on November 18/19.

Girona were promoted as runners up behind Levante, who similarly welcome Villarreal first up despite being drawn to play away due to redevelopment work at the Estadio de la Ceramica.

Getafe travel to Athletic Bilbao after sealing their LaLiga return at the first attempt with a play-off final triumph over Tenerife.

Luis Enrique's Barcelona number two Juan Carlos Unzue will lead Celta Vigo, who begin their season against Sociedad at Balaidos.

Unzue's predecessor at Celta, Eduardo Berizzo takes Sevilla into the post-Monchi era when Espanyol visit the Ramon Sanchez Pizjuan, while ex-Villarreal head coach Marcelino is the new face in the dugout for Valencia's initial outing at the Mestalla against Las Palmas.

Eibar and Alaves returned impressive mid-table finishes last time around and start with away matches at Malaga and Leganes respectively.

LaLiga opening weekend fixtures:

Sevilla v Espanyol

Malaga v Eibar

Celta Vigo v Real Sociedad

Valencia v Las Palmas

Barcelona v Real Betis

Deportivo La Coruna v Real Madrid

Leganes v Alaves

Levante v Villarreal

Girona v Atletico Madrid

Athletic Club v Getafe