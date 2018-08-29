Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
LaLiga in US: Huesca offer to play in America

Omnisport
NEWS
News
80   //    29 Aug 2018, 22:49 IST
javiertebas - Cropped
LaLiga president Javier Tebas

Huesca have told the Liga de Futbol Profesional (LFP) the club would be open to playing a LaLiga fixture abroad.

LaLiga president Javier Tebas has signed a 15-year deal with Relevent, the organisers of the International Champions Cup, that includes playing Spanish top-flight matches in the United States.

President of the Spanish Footballers' Association (AFE) David Aganzo indicated LaLiga players could consider strike action over the proposal as they were not consulted.

But Huesca have put themselves forward to play a game in America, with Jose Antonio Martin Otin stressing that it would be dependent on players approving the plan.

"Huesca have made an offer to the LFP to be one of the teams that play the game in the United States, as long as there's an agreement with the players in Spain," the club's president told ESPN.

"If there's an agreement with the players, Huesca have told the LFP president [Tebas] to keep us in mind when it comes to playing this game. We would love to be involved in it."

Huesca, playing in LaLiga for the first time in the club's history, have taken four points from their first two games of the season and they travel to Barcelona on Sunday.

