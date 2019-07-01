×
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

LaLiga president: I'd prefer Neymar doesn't join Barcelona

Omnisport
NEWS
News
159   //    01 Jul 2019, 07:26 IST
neymar - cropped
Neymar in action for Barcelona in 2016

LaLiga president Javier Tebas insisted he would prefer for Neymar not to return to Barcelona, questioning the forward's behaviour.

Neymar is heavily linked with a return to Camp Nou, two years after a world-record €222million switch to Paris Saint-Germain.

It comes after PSG president Nasser Al-Khelaifi said in June the Ligue 1 giants would no longer put up with any "celebrity behaviour" at the club.

Tebas questioned Neymar's behaviour on Sunday, saying he did not want Barca to sign the superstar forward again.

"I prefer that Neymar does not return to Barca," he told Onda Cero.

"We always want to bring great players, but in the case of Neymar that behaviour is not good for the competition because in the end the news is if the player has done this or that.

"We have worked a lot in LaLiga to maintain the values and we don't want to change the image."

Barcelona are also expected to sign Antoine Griezmann from Atletico Madrid, while several of their players are linked with moves away to fund that switch and Neymar's return.

Advertisement

Tebas talked up Neymar's talent, but was unsure whether the 27-year-old set a good example off the pitch.

"He can be a great player, but the behaviour is very important in the values we transmit in the competition," he said.

"If outside the field the example is not correct, I prefer that he doesn't return to LaLiga because he is not a good example."

Tags:
Barcelona
Advertisement
BREAKING NEWS: Neymar wants Barcelona return, says club's vice president
RELATED STORY
Guardiola: Barcelona targets Neymar and Griezmann are 'very good'
RELATED STORY
It is time for Neymar to decide, says Belletti
RELATED STORY
Barcelona Transfer News: Marquinhos admits Neymar could leave PSG this summer
RELATED STORY
Neymar wishes Messi happy birthday as Barcelona return rumours grow
RELATED STORY
Neymar to join Real Madrid on one condition, €220 million Barcelona duo set for shock exit and more: Transfer Roundup, 28 May 2019
RELATED STORY
Rumour Has It: Neymar tells Barca players he's coming
RELATED STORY
Neymar agrees terms with Barcelona, Pogba and De Ligt reject Barcelona and Real Madrid and agree to join Juventus and more: Transfer Roundup, 22 June 2019
RELATED STORY
Coutinho, Arthur want Neymar back at Barcelona
RELATED STORY
Rumour Has It: Neymar looks for house in Barcelona, PSG want Casemiro in possible Madrid deal
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Featured Matches
Africa Cup of Nations 2019
FT MAD NIG
2 - 0
 Madagascar vs Nigeria
FT ZIM CON
0 - 4
 Zimbabwe vs Congo DR
FT UGA EGY
0 - 2
 Uganda vs Egypt
Today NAM COT 09:30 PM Namibia vs Côte d'Ivoire
Today SOU MOR 09:30 PM South Africa vs Morocco
Tomorrow TAN ALG 12:30 AM Tanzania vs Algeria
Tomorrow KEN SEN 12:30 AM Kenya vs Senegal
Tomorrow GUI GHA 09:30 PM Guinea-Bissau vs Ghana
Tomorrow BEN CAM 09:30 PM Benin vs Cameroon
select leagues:
Featured
Copa America 2019
Africa Cup of Nations 2019
Premier League 2019-20
UEFA Champions League 2018-19
La Liga 2018-19
Serie A TIM 2018-19
Ligue 1
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us