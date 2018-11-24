LaLiga president Tebas defends Ramos over doping reports

Real Madrid captain Sergio Ramos during Sunday's Clasico loss to Barcelona

LaLiga president Javier Tebas has defended Sergio Ramos over reports the Real Madrid captain breached anti-doping control regulations.

German publication Der Spiegel made a series of claims, as part of the Football Leaks investigation, which suggested Spain skipper Ramos broke anti-doping protocol on two occasions.

The first related to an alleged post-match mix-up following Madrid's victory in the Champions League final against Juventus in 2017 in which Der Spiegel claim traces of a forbidden substance were found in Ramos' sample.

Real Madrid quickly issued a strong rebuttal against the claims and Ramos released a statement denying all wrongdoing on Saturday.

Comunicado oficial | Official Announcement pic.twitter.com/dYYFMWKjj3 — Sergio Ramos (@SergioRamos) November 24, 2018

And Tebas believes Ramos and Madrid are in the clear over the Football Leaks allegations.

"I've known [Real Madrid president] Florentino Perez's opinion on this topic very well for years and he is a man very obsessed with the idea that there shouldn't be doping in sport, even less in football," Tebas said.

"I don't have any doubt that things are clear there. I will have to look at it because I got back late last night from travelling and I don't know.

"When these things happen it depends on the Spanish Agency for Protection of Health in Sport, if they didn't open a case then we won't have any knowledge of it which I think gives the relevant explanation."