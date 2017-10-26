LaLiga to introduce VAR next season, says RFEF chief

RFEF chief Juan Luis Larrea wants VAR brought into LaLiga and is open to changing the Copa del Rey format.

by Omnisport 26 Oct 2017, 20:06 IST

Referee Piero Giacomelli using VAR during an AC Milan match with Genoa

There are plans to implement VAR in LaLiga from the beginning of next season, according to acting Royal Spanish Football Federation (RFEF) president Juan Luis Larrea.

Spain's top flight is the only one of the major five leagues in Europe not to use video technology, with VAR to be implemented in the World Cup for the first time in 2018.

LaLiga president Javier Tebas has previously claimed the technology is too expensive but Larrea says the RFEF are prepared to embrace a change.

"The intention is to have VAR from the first matchday in LaLiga next year," he told Cadena Ser.

"There is technology coming into football and you have to accept it."

Larrea, who has held the top job at the RFEF since Angel Maria Villar was arrested in July as part of an anti-corruption investigation, also suggested changes could be made to the Copa del Rey format.

Every stage of the tournament from the round of 32 onwards is played over two legs, prompting critics to decry the number of matches and the reduced possibility of an upset.

Espanyol boss Quique Sanchez Flores claimed recently that "everyone loses" under the current format but Larrea says he will listen to clubs if change is widely desired.

"There is something about the current format. I like it," he said. "I believe it is even good to play over two legs.

"It's what they wanted. We will change when they want to."