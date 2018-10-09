×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate

Lampard follows Beckham and Gerrard into Legends of Football Hall of Fame

Omnisport
NEWS
News
10   //    09 Oct 2018, 01:33 IST
FrankLampard-cropped
Former England, Chelsea and Manchester City midfielder Frank Lampard

Frank Lampard has followed former England team-mates David Beckham and Steven Gerrard into the Legends of Football Hall of Fame.

The Chelsea great, now in charge of Derby County, collected the annual award at an event in London on Monday, becoming the latest high-profile star to receive the honour.

Beckham, Gerrard, Alex Ferguson, and Alan Shearer, as well as Brazil great Pele, are among those to have been inducted in past years and Lampard was delighted to join an exclusive group.

"It's a real honour for me to receive the Legends of Football award this year," Lampard said. "Just seeing my name mentioned among those past winners is something to cherish."

Lampard enjoyed a distinguished playing career, primarily with Chelsea, where he won several honours including the three Premier League titles and the Champions League.

The ex-Blues star has made a promising start to his managerial career, defeating former boss Jose Mourinho and Manchester United in the EFL Cup to set up a return to Stamford Bridge in the next round, while the Rams are just one point adrift of the play-off places in the Championship.

Topics you might be interested in:
Premier League 2018-19 Chelsea
Omnisport
NEWS
5 Premier League legends we grew up watching who are now...
RELATED STORY
Five Chelsea youngsters who have the potential to become...
RELATED STORY
10 greatest English footballers of all time
RELATED STORY
Top 5 English midfielders of the Premier League era
RELATED STORY
8 famous players who donned the number 8 jersey
RELATED STORY
5 transfers that would've changed the history of football
RELATED STORY
Best Premier League XI from the 2010s
RELATED STORY
EPL team of the decade - 2000s
RELATED STORY
5 world-class footballers who are well educated
RELATED STORY
4 iconic Chelsea victories of the modern era
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Premier League 2018-19
Matches Points Table
Week 9
20 Oct CHE MAN 05:00 PM Chelsea vs Manchester United
20 Oct AFC SOU 07:30 PM AFC Bournemouth vs Southampton
20 Oct CAR FUL 07:30 PM Cardiff City vs Fulham
20 Oct MAN BUR 07:30 PM Manchester City vs Burnley
20 Oct NEW BRI 07:30 PM Newcastle vs Brighton & Hove Albion
20 Oct WES TOT 07:30 PM West Ham vs Tottenham
20 Oct WOL WAT 07:30 PM Wolverhampton Wanderers vs Watford
20 Oct HUD LIV 10:00 PM Huddersfield Town vs Liverpool
21 Oct EVE CRY 08:30 PM Everton vs Crystal Palace
23 Oct ARS LEI 12:30 AM Arsenal vs Leicester City
All Fixtures →
select leagues:
Featured
Premier League 2018-19
La Liga 2018-19
UEFA Champions League 2018-19
Serie A 2018-19
Europa League 2018-19
ISL 2018-19
UEFA Nations League 2018-19
Contact Us Advertise with Us