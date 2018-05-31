Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Write & Earn
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
Contact Policies Blog GDPR Compliance Affiliate

Lampard gets 1st managerial job at 2nd-division club Derby

Lampard gets 1st managerial job at 2nd-division club Derby

Associated Press
NEWS
News 31 May 2018, 13:50 IST
100
AP Image

DERBY, England (AP) — Former Chelsea midfielder Frank Lampard is taking over as manager of second-division club Derby.

The English team says the 39-year-old Lampard has signed a three-year contract.

The former England international says "I know it won't be easy - managing a football team never is - but I'm really looking forward to the challenge ahead."

In his time at Chelsea from 2001-14, Lampard became the club's record scorer with 211 goals, made 649 appearances and was the heartbeat of teams that won three Premier League titles, four FA Cups and the Champions League in 2012.

Lampard started out at West Ham before finishing his career with short stints at Manchester City and then New York City FC in Major League Soccer before retiring last year.

Lampard confirms Derby talks over vacant managerial position
RELATED STORY
David Luiz tips Derby candidate Lampard to thrive
RELATED STORY
5 of the worst managerial appointments in recent Premier...
RELATED STORY
5 shortest managerial stints in English football
RELATED STORY
7 club legends who could return as managers
RELATED STORY
5 best Scottish managers of all time
RELATED STORY
Premier League transfer: Xabi Alonso has coaching offer...
RELATED STORY
Barcelona vs Chelsea : Who are the top scorers?
RELATED STORY
5 Past World Cup Moments That Video Technology Would Have...
RELATED STORY
10 famous managerial rivalries in football
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Featured Matches
International Friendlies 2018
FT AUS RUS
1 - 0
03 Jun ALB UKR 07:30 PM
03 Jun BRA CRO 07:30 PM
03 Jun AND CAP 07:30 PM
03 Jun COS NOR 10:30 PM
03 Jun SAU PER 11:30 PM
04 Jun SPA SWI 12:30 AM
04 Jun BAR BEL 04:30 AM
04 Jun MOL ARM 08:30 PM
04 Jun SER CHI 11:30 PM
select leagues:
Featured Matches
Premier League 2017/2018
Primera División 2017/2018
Bundesliga 2017/2018
Indian Super League 2017/2018
I-League 2017/2018
Serie A 2017/2018
World Cup 2018 Russia
UEFA Champions League 2017/2018
UEFA Europa League 2017/2018
FA Cup 2017/2018
League Cup 2017/2018
Friendlies 2018