Landing Just-in time? Kluivert arrives in Italy ahead of Roma move

Justin Kluivert posed with a club scarf and signed autographs for fans after travelling to Italy to complete a move to Roma.

Omnisport
NEWS
News 12 Jun 2018, 03:53 IST
146
Justin Kluivert_cropped
Justin Kluivert in action for Ajax

Justin Kluivert's transfer to Roma moved a step closer on Monday as the Dutchman flew into the Italian capital.

The 19-year-old winger - son of former Netherlands international Patrick - has attracted plenty of interest after a string of impressive performances for Ajax.

However, Roma appear to have won the race to sign the talented teenager, with the club airing video footage on social media of the player arriving in Rome.

Kluivert held up a club scarf and signed autographs for supporters after being greeted by a sizeable crowd ahead of a medical.

The Serie A side will reportedly pay €18million up front to secure his services, in the process becoming their fourth new addition following the signings of Bryan Cristante, Ante Coric and Ivan Marcano.

Kluivert - who made his Netherlands debut in March, coming off the bench in a 3-0 friendly win over Portugal - scored 10 goals and provided five assists in the 2017-18 Eredivisie season.

 

