Landslide at World Cup stadium mars Russia's legacy

Associated Press
NEWS
News
260   //    16 Jul 2018, 03:50 IST
AP Image

VOLGOGRAD, Russia (AP) — Russia's World Cup legacy is falling down — at least some of it is.

A large earth embankment separating the World Cup stadium in Volgograd from the Volga River gave way , sending tons of dirt sliding into a road Sunday, the day the final was played in Moscow.

Heavy rain contributed to the sudden collapse, with footage posted online showing torrents of water washing away the sandy earth in the embankment. There were no reports of injuries.

The 45,000-seat Volgograd Arena was one of 12 World Cup stadiums across Russia and hosted four games in the group stage, including England's 2-1 win over Tunisia.

The city's mayor had expressed pride in the embankment and the new road along the riverbank, saying it would form a key part of the World Cup legacy for the city by easing traffic jams.

Fetching more content...
