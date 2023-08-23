Las Palmas vs Real Sociedad Prediction and Betting Tips | August 25, 2023

Las Palmas entertain Real Sociedad at the Estadio Gran Canaria in the La Liga on Friday (August 25).

Both teams have endured a winless start to their league campaign. Las Palmas have a loss and a draw in two games, while Sociedad drew both their games 1-1. Las Palmas are 14th in the standings, while Sociedad are a place above them.

Las Palmas drew 1-1 with Mallorca at home in their first La Liga game in five seasons before losing 1-0 at Valencia last week. Meanwhile, Sociedad have drawn 1-1 with Girona and Celta Vigo respectively.

Takefusa Kubo scored in their campaign opener against Girona and picked up an assist against Celta Vigo, for whom Oscar Mingueza bagged a last-gasp equaliser.

Las Palmas vs Real Sociedad Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

The two teams have squared off 71 times across competitions since 1951, with Sociedad leading 33-21.

They last met in La Liga in 2018, where Sociedad won 1-0 away.

Las Palmas are winless in 18 La Liga games, their longest streak in the competition. T

Sociedad have suffered just one defeat in 11 league outings.

The visitors have won three of their last four meetings against Las Palmas and have won their last two away games 1-0.

The two teams are evenly matched in their last 10 meetings at Las Palamas, with four wins apiece.

Las Palmas vs Real Sociedad Prediction

Las Palmas struggled at home at the end of their Segunda Division campaign last season, going winless in six games, losing once. Their poor home run also continued in the campaign opener.

They have lost their last two home meetings against Sociedad without scoring. In two games this season, just three of their shots have been on target. Sociedad, meanwhile, are unbeaten in five games, including friendlies. They have scored in six of their last seven games at Las Palmas.

Considering the current form of both teams and recent history, expect Sociedad to eke out a narrow win.

Prediction: Las Palmas 0-1 Sociedad

Las Palmas vs Real Sociedad Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Sociedad to win

Tip 2: Goals - Over/Under 2.5 Goals - Under 2.5 goals

Tip 3: Sociedad to keep a clean sheet - Yes

Tip 4: Takefusa Kubo to score or assist any time - Yes