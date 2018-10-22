×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी

Last-gasp Icardi header grabs Inter derby spoils

PTI
NEWS
News
10   //    22 Oct 2018, 10:00 IST

Rome, Oct 22 (AFP) Captain Mauro Icardi struck a dramatic injury-time winner as Inter Milan stunned AC Milan 1-0 in the derby at the San Siro to retake third place in Serie A.

The Argentinian pounced on a mistake by goalkeeper Gianluigi Donnarumma to nod home in the second minute of added time after an otherwise forgettable match, leaving Gennaro Gattuso's Milan without a win in the last five league derbies.

But Inter continued their recent resurgence under Luciano Spalletti after finishing fourth last term to qualify for the Champions League for the first time since 2011-12, moving to within six points of leaders Juventus, after their 1-1 home draw with Genoa on Saturday.

"I came here to win, not to just sit on a bench for a season and try to bring home a salary," former Roma coach Spalletti told Sky Sport Italia.

"I came here to organise the future of Inter and the players must do the same.

"I liked that after the final whistle, Icardi said we must find consistency and keep pushing. Inter chose us to bring this side back to the level that the fans deserve."

There was an injury blow for Inter ahead of Wednesday's Champions League clash against Barcelona, though, with Radja Nainggolan substituted midway through the first half after tangling with AC midfielder Lucas Biglia.

"Nainggolan has been chopped down," added Spalletti.

"We have to take him to the hospital and see. He won't be with us for a while." AC Milan remain down in 12th after seeing their eight-game unbeaten run in all competitions ended.

Icardi had the ball in the net early on, but the striker's effort was ruled out for offside after a check with VAR.

Although the opening stages of the game were not overflowing with attacking quality, there was plenty of niggle, with Biglia left incensed after he was booked despite appearing to have been stamped on by Nainggolan before the Belgian hobbled off.

Nominal home side Inter looked the more likely to find a breakthrough in the first half, with Ivan Perisic seeing a header palmed away by Donnarumma and Stefan de Vrij striking the crossbar with a twisting volley.

Out of nowhere AC Milan thought they had taken the lead shortly before half-time, but it was Mateo Musacchio's turn to be denied by the linesman's flag.

Inter had a couple of second-half chances from set-pieces, with Matias Vecino nodding over and Perisic seeing a thunderous strike blocked.

The game appeared to be petering out into a goalless draw, but Donnaruma came and failed to claim a speculative right-wing cross from Vecino, and Icardi headed into the unguarded net to score his fourth league goal of the campaign and spark jubilant scenes among the Inter fans in the stands.

"We lost the game together, not because of Donnarumma," insisted Milan boss Gattuso.

"We lost because we didn't play with the right courage, we were distracted and conceded a naive goal."

- Lazio into top four -

=======================

Earlier on Sunday, late goals from Ciro Immobile and Joaquin Correa gave Lazio a 2-0 win at Parma.

Promoted in each of the three seasons since their bankruptcy, Parma have impressed this season but their late capitulation saw the visiting Roman outfit into the top four.

Ex-Italy boss Gian Piero Ventura returned to coaching but failed to guide tailenders Chievo to their first win of the season.

Relegation rivals Atalanta ripped Chievo apart in a 5-1 home mauling for Ventura in his first game since being sacked last November after Italy failed to reach the World Cup finals for the first time since 1958.

Two other clubs also locked in the relegation zone shared the points as Frosinone and Empoli drew 3-3 in a game where Frosinone doubled their season's goals tally to six and their points tally to two

PTI
NEWS
Press Trust of India (PTI) is a news agency in India
Inter left counting the cost of 1-0 derby win against Milan
RELATED STORY
Icardi delight after Donnarumma error gives him another...
RELATED STORY
Inter Milan vs AC Milan: Combined XI of the Derby della...
RELATED STORY
Icardi happy at Inter, close to contract renewal
RELATED STORY
Serie A 2018/2019 - Inter Milan 1-0 AC Milan: Three...
RELATED STORY
Gattuso not blaming Donnarumma for derby defeat
RELATED STORY
Biglia: VAR should have checked Nainggolan tackle
RELATED STORY
Inter captain Icardi can improve - Spalletti
RELATED STORY
No offers for Icardi as Inter hope for renewal
RELATED STORY
Opinion: The reason why Real Madrid should sign Icardi in...
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Contact Us Advertise with Us