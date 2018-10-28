×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी

Last-gasp Ndidi saves Leicester in EPL draw with West Ham

Associated Press
NEWS
News
43   //    28 Oct 2018, 00:48 IST
AP Image

LEICESTER, England (AP) — Leicester avoided a third successive English Premier League defeat after a late equalizer from Wilfred Ndidi rescued a 1-1 draw with West Ham at King Power Stadium on Saturday.

Manager Claude Puel dropped talismanic striker Jamie Vardy to the Leicester bench and the controversial decision looked to have backfired when his side went behind in the 30th minute. Fabian Balbuena's first goal for West Ham came from a rebound after his diving header bounced off the post.

The visitors, though, were reduced to 10 men eight minutes later after Mark Noble was red-carded for a dangerous tackle on Ndidi.

Vardy came on as a halftime substitute for Rachid Ghezzal and the former England forward wasted two good chances as Leicester laid siege to the West Ham goal.

The home team finally leveled with one minute remaining when Ndidi's long-range shot went in after taking a big deflection off Balbuena.

The match ended on a sour note with Leicester's Daniel Amartey being carried off on a stretcher, needing oxygen after appearing to get his studs caught in the turf.

Associated Press
NEWS
Ndidi signs long-term Leicester City contract
RELATED STORY
Mane-inspired Liverpool 3 points clear atop EPL
RELATED STORY
Twitter reacts as Chelsea drop points vs West Ham
RELATED STORY
Probable Tottenham XI to face West Ham United
RELATED STORY
Premier League 2018/19: Arsenal vs Leicester City, match...
RELATED STORY
LIV 4-0 WHU: 4 Talking Points from Liverpool's win over...
RELATED STORY
5 things Chelsea needs to change after West Ham draw
RELATED STORY
Pochettino lauds Lloris as one of world's best after West...
RELATED STORY
Jorginho sets new passing record in West Ham draw
RELATED STORY
Rating the players from Liverpool's 4-0 win over West Ham...
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Contact Us Advertise with Us