Last-place Chievo fires coach Lorenzo D'Anna

Associated Press
News
16   //    09 Oct 2018, 15:42 IST
AP Image

VERONA, Italy (AP) — Last-place Chievo Verona has fired coach Lorenzo D'Anna in the first managerial change of this season's Serie A.

The move was made two days after Chievo's 3-1 loss at AC Milan, the club's sixth loss in eight matches.

Chievo's only points have come from two draws and the squad has minus-1 point after being deducted three points last month for false accounting.

D'Anna, a former Chievo captain, took over in April when Roland Maran was fired. He helped Chievo finish 13th last season and avoid relegation with three straight wins to conclude the season.

Former Italy coach Gian Piero Ventura and former Chievo coach Giuseppe Iachini are reportedly being considered to replace D'Anna.

