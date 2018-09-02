Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
Late Lacazette strike for Arsenal gives Emery 1st away win

News
149   //    02 Sep 2018, 20:27 IST
AP Image

CARDIFF, Wales (AP) — Alexandre Lacazette's late strike gave Unai Emery his first away win as Arsenal manager in the Premier League as the Gunners overcame Cardiff 3-2 on Sunday.

Arsenal was twice pegged back as goals from Shkodran Mustafi and Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang were canceled out by Victor Camarasa and Danny Ward as both teams defended poorly in Cardiff.

However, Lacazette's fine strike nine minutes from the end ensured Emery, who replaced Arsene Wenger during the offseason, got a second straight Premier League win.

Goals looked likely from the start as both sides' defensive vulnerabilities were exposed in the opening stages.

Petr Cech's ongoing struggle with adjusting to Emery's demand that his side pass the ball out almost gave Cardiff the opener. The Arsenal goalkeeper gave the ball straight to Harry Arter, who wastefully shot over the bar from the edge of the box.

Having escaped, Arsenal took the lead moments later as Mustafi powerfully headed in Granit Xhaka's corner in the 11th minute.

Arsenal almost extended its advantage shortly after the half-hour mark as Lacazette hit the post with a left-footed effort.

With Arsenal having failed to take advantage as it controlled the game, Cardiff struck back in first-half stoppage time when Xhaka undid his earlier good work by giving the ball away. Camarasa received the ball at the back post and powered his shot past Cech to claim Cardiff's first league goal of the season.

Arsenal retook the lead in the 62nd as Lacazette teed up Aubameyang with a smart flick, allowing the Gabon forward to curl in from just outside the box.

Cardiff's direct approach paid off once more, though, as it hit back eight minutes later. Sean Morrison headed back across the box for Danny Ward who guided his own header in off the post.

However, it was the game's standout performer who decided the match. With nine minutes remaining, Lacazette received the ball on the right side of the box before creating space and lashing a powerful effort high into the net at the near post.

Arsenal has six points from four games while Cardiff is still looking for its first win of the season with two draws and two losses.

Associated Press
NEWS
Arsenal gets 1st win under Emery, beats West Ham 3-1
Ozil recalled, Aubameyang and Lacazette both start for...
The five things Unai Emery needs to do improve Arsenal in...
Arsenal: Tactics and playing style with Unai Emery
Why Unai Emery needs time at Arsenal
Aubameyang-Lacazette partnership possible for Arsenal
Alexandre Lacazette reveals the things he needs to do to...
Arsenal VS West Ham: Unai Emery's First Win
Arsenal – Unai Emery Survival Map
Reports: Arsenal superstar considering shock exit before...
