Lausanne vs Zurich Prediction and Betting Tips | September 23, 2023

Lausanne host Zurich at the Stade de la Tuiliere in the Swiss Super League on Saturday (September 23).

The two clubs are at opposite ends of the standings. Lausanne are rooted in 11th place out of 12 teams while Zurich are top. Lausanne have won once, drawn once and lost four times, leaving them with four points. They beat Zurich 3-2 in their previous clash in the cup last year.

Les bleu et blanc earned promotion to the top flight after finishing second in the Swiss Challenge League last season. They have had a top start to life in the top division, though. Although these are early days, Lausanne need to turn around their fortunes quickly.

Zurich, meanwhile, are enjoying a flying start to the season, with little resemblance to the side that finished near bottom of the standings last term. They have won thrice and drawn as many times in six gaames, leaving them with 12 points. However, they're closely followed by three other teams tied on 11 points.

FCZ could be toppled from the summit if they return without the three points from Lausanne. Zurich are unbeaten in five games, winning thrice. Their previous success at the Stade de la Tuiliere was in March 2022 in a league clash they won 2-0.

Lausanne vs Zurich Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Lausanne have won once, drawn once and lost thrice in their last five games against Zurich.

The hosts have won twice, drawn once and lost twice in their last five home games with Zurich.

Lausanne have won once, drawn twice and lost twice in their last five home games.

Zurich have won thrice and drawn twice in their last five road outings.

Lausanne have won thrice and lost twice in their last five games, while Zurich have won thrice and drawn twice in the same period.

Form Guide: Lausanne: W-L-L-W-W; Zurich: W-D-D-W-W

Lausanne vs Zurich Prediction

Noe Dussenne has scored twice and delivered one assist for Lausanne, while Aliou Balde has netted twice. The duo will be two players to watch out for.

Jonathan Okita, meanwhile, has demonstrated his hunger for goals early in the campaign, leading Zurich with five goals, while Daniel Afriyie has netted twice. They're the visitors’ main attacking threats currently.

Zurich’s superior quality and form should see them winning this one, albeit narrowly.

Prediction: Lausanne 1-2 Zurich

Lausanne vs Zurich Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result – Zurich

Tip 2: Game to have over 2.5 goals – Yes

Tip 3: Zurich to score first – Yes

Tip 4: Lausanne to score - Yes