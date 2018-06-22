Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
Lazaridis wants West Ham to stick with Mexico star Hernandez

Javier Hernandez has offered a timely reminder of his qualities at the World Cup, prompting Stan Lazaridis to urge West Ham to keep him.

Omnisport
NEWS
News 22 Jun 2018, 12:39 IST
328
Javier Hernandez - cropped
Javier Hernandez playing for Mexico

Stan Lazaridis wants West Ham to persevere with Javier Hernandez after 'Chicharito' offered a reminder of what he can do by starring for Mexico in their surprise World Cup victory over Germany.

The 30-year-old forward provided the assist for Hirving Lozano's decisive goal as Juan Carlos Osorio's team stunned the holders in Moscow.

Hernandez has not always produced his best form at London Stadium, but ex-Australia international Lazaridis, who played for West Ham from 1995 to 1999, hopes new head coach Manuel Pellegrini persists with the former Manchester United marksman. 

"You've got to remember certain players perform better [in different systems]," he told Omnisport and Goal. 

"The Mexico team are all in sync and I just feel with Hernandez he wasn't quite clicking with his midfielders and strikers [at West Ham].

"He's a good player, I just felt that cohesion didn't quite work whereas in Mexico they're all instinctive and all knew where they were - they were really good and surprised me," he added, referring to the shock victory over the 2014 winners.  

"I would persevere with Hernandez because he's just something different that the Hammers don't have and until you get someone different, [that would] be the only time I'd let him go."

Mexico face South Korea in their second match of Group F in Rostov-on-Don on Saturday.

Premier League 2018-19
