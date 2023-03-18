Lazio vs Roma Prediction and Betting Tips | March 19, 2023

Lazio square off against arch-rivals Roma at the Stadio Olimpico in Serie A on Sunday (March 19).

The hosts saw their three-game winning run in Serie A snapped last week in a goalless draw against Bologna. They lost 2-1 to AZ Alkmaar in the UEFA Europa Conference League Round of 16 in midweek, which eliminated them from the competition. Felipe Anderson started as the lone striker in the absence of Ciro Immobile and scored, but that was not enough to overturn a 2-1 first-leg defeat.

Roma, meanwhile, lost 4-3 at home against Sassuolo on March 12. Paulo Dybala, Nicola Zalewski and Georginio Wijnaldum were on the scoresheet for Roma, but a numerical disadvantage following Marash Kumbulla's red card proved to be their undoing.

They played out a goalless draw against Real Sociedad in the UEFA Europa League on Thursday to progress to the next round.

Lazio vs Roma Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

This will be the 180th edition of the Derby della Capitale, with Roma leading 68-49.

There have been under 2.5 goals scored in Lazio's last seven Serie A games, keeping clean sheets in their last four.

Three of their last five meetings have seen over 2.5 goals. Lazio won 1-0 in the reverse fixture and could bag a league double for the first time since the 2011-12 season.

Lazio have scored four goals in their last five home games.

Roma are winless in their last five away outings across competitions, scoring just thrice.

The hosts have kept 15 clean sheets in Serie A this season; only Barcelona (19 in La Liga) have managed more shutouts across Europe's top five leagues.

Lazio vs Roma Prediction

Lazio have been defensively solid in Serie A this season, conceding 19 times in 26 games. They have kept clean sheets in their last four outings and kept two shutouts in their last five home games.

Roma, meanwhile, have scored in all but one of their away games in Serie A this season. They have scored at least twice in three of their last four meetings against Lazio.

If Jose Mourinho's men win, they will surpass their arch-rivals in the standings. Ciro Immobile is injured and will miss the game. The lack of an out-and-out striker might be a problem for Lazio manager Maurizio Sarri. Nonetheless, with the international break on the horizon, a draw could ensure.

Prediction: Lazio 1-1 Roma

Lazio vs Roma Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Draw

Tip 2: Goals - Over/Under 2.5 Goals - Under 2.5

Tip 3: At least a goal to be scored in the second half - Yes

Tip 4: Paulo Dybala to score or assist any time - Yes

