LDU Quito vs Cesar Vallejo Prediction and Betting Tips | June 29, 2023

LDU Quito welcome Cesar Vallejo to the Estadio Rodrigo Paz Delgado for their final group game in the Copa Sudamericana on Thursday (June 29).

The hosts are coming off a 2-2 draw at Mushuc Runa in the Ecuadorian Liga Pro. All four goals came in the second half, with Quito racing into a two-goal lead with six minutes to go. A spectacular fightback from Runa saw two late goals, with Facundo Rivero levelling matters in the sixth minute of injury time.

Cesar, meanwhile, fell to a 2-0 defeat at Sport Huancayo in the opening game of the Peruvian Liga 1 Clausura. Ray Gomez and Carlos Escobar scored second-half goals to inspire their team to victory.

Vallejo will turn their attention back to the continent, where their last game saw them claim a 3-2 home win over Magallanes. Quito, meanwhile, shared the spoils in a goalless draw against Botofago.

The draw left them in second spot in Group A on nine points, while Cesar are third on four points and have been eliminated.

LDU Quito vs Cesar Vallejo Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

LDU claimed a 2-1 away win in the reverse fixture.

Cesar have conceded at least twice in six of their last seven games across competitions.

LDU are on an 11-game unbeaten streak, drawing seven games, including the last four.

Cesar are on an 11-game winless run away from home, losing six games.

Seven of LDU's last nine games have had goals at both ends.

LDU Quito vs Cesar Vallejo Prediction

Cesar have already been eliminated from the Sudamericana and have nothing but pride left to play for. LDU, by contrast, have booked their spot in the Round of 16 but still have their sights set on topping the group.

Vallejo's struggles on their travels has been their undoing, and Quito will look to capitalise on this. The Ecuadorians are heavy favorites in the game, and barring an unlikely upset, there should only be one winner here. The hosts should claim a comfortable win with goals at both ends.

Prediction: LDU 3-1 Cesar

LDU Quito vs Cesar Vallejo Betting Tips

Tip 1 - LDU to win

Tip 2 - Both teams to score

Tip 3 - Over 2.5 goals

Tip 4 - LDU to score over 1.5 goals

