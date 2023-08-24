LDU Quito vs Sao Paulo Prediction and Betting Tips | August 24, 2023 

LDU Quito host Sao Paulo at the Estadio Rodrigo Paz Delgado in the first leg of the Copa Sudamericana on Thursday (August 24).

The hosts are coming off a goalless draw against El Nacional in the Ecuadorian Liga Pro, with Alexander Alvarado missing a first-half penalty. Sao Paulo also shared the spoils in a goalless draw against Botafogo in the Brazilian Serie A.

LDU, meanwhile, booked their spot in the last eight of the Sudamericana with a shootout win over Nublense in the round-of-16. A 1-0 away win in the first leg in Chile was followed by a 3-2 home defeat in Ecuador, with Quito progressing with a 4-3 victory on penalties.

Sao Paulo eliminated San Lorenzo with a 2-1 aggregate win. A 1-0 defeat in Argentina was followed by a 2-0 home win in Brazil to qualify for the last eight.

The winner of this tie face either Defensa y Justicia or Botafogo in the semifinal.

LDU Quito vs Sao Paulo Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

This will be the fifth meeting between the two sides, who have two wins apiece.

The two sides were paired in Group D of the 2020 Copa Libertadores. Sao Paulo and LDU claimed 3-0 and 4-2 home wins respectively, with the latter progressing as group runners-up, while Sao Paulo finished third.

Six of Sao Paulo's last seven games have seen at least one team fail to score.

LDU have lost just one of their last 17 games across competitions, drawing nine.

Sao Paulo's last seven competitive games have produced less than three goals.

LDU Quito vs Sao Paulo Prediction

LDU have been the more consistent side over the last few months, but Rey de Copas Ecuatoriano have shown a penchant for sharing the spoils.

Sao Paulo have what it takes to leave Ecuador with a positive result despite being the bookmakers' underdogs. Expect the two sides to share the spoils in a goalless stalemate.

Prediction: LDU 0-0 Sao Paulo

LDU Quito vs Sao Paulo Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Draw

Tip 2 - Both teams to score: No (Five of LDU's last six competitive games have seen at least one team fail to score.)

Tip 3 - Under 2.5 goals