Le Havre vs Clermont Prediction and Betting Tips | September 24, 2023

Le Havre and Clermont Foot battle for three points in a Ligue 1 matchday six fixture on Sunday (September 24).

The hosts are coming off a a goalless draw at Lyon last weekend. Clermont, meanwhile, suffered a 1-0 home defeat to Nantes. Nigeria international Moses Simon scored the winner three minutes into the second half.

The defeat left Les Lanciers second from bottom in the standings, with one point from five games. Le Havre, meanwhile, sit in 11th spot, with six points after five outings.

Le Havre vs Clermont Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Clermont have 14 wins from their last 32 games against Le Havre, losing nine.

This will be their first meeting since April 2021 when they shared the spoils in a 1-1 draw in Ligue 2 en-route Clermont's promotion.

Clermont have conceded at least one second-half goal in four of their five Ligue 1 games this season.

This is their first meeting in the top flight.

Four of Le Havre's five league games this season have produced at least three goals.

Clermont are unbeaten in six meetings with Le Havre, winning four.

Le Havre vs Clermont Prediction

A few years ago, this used to be a regular fixture in the lower reaches of French football. However, the two sides will take the field in Ligue 1 for the first time, highlighting the exponential progress each side have made.

Le Havre are participating in their maiden top-flight campaign. They can draw inspiration from Clermont. who're competing for a third straight season, having been promoted for the first time in 2021.

Pascal Gastien's side have started poorly, but there's no cause for alarm yet. They lost three of their opening five games last term before rallying to an eighth-placed finish. Le Havre, meanwhile, have lost just one of their first five games.

Despite both sides' contrasting starts to the season, each will fancy their chances of a win. Expect the spoils to be shared in a low-scoring stalemate.

Prediction: Le Havre 1-1 Clermont

Le Havre vs Clermont Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result Draw

Tip 2 - Both teams to score

Tip 3 - Under 2.5 goals