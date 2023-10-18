Le Havre vs RC Lens Prediction and Betting Tips | October 20, 2023

Le Havre and RC Lens get round nine of Ligue 1 underway when they go head-to-head on Friday (October 20).

The hosts were handed consecutive defeats for the first time this season, losing 3-0 to Olympique Marseille in their last outing before the international break. That followed a 2-0 defeat to LOSC Lille on October 1, which snapped their four-game unbeaten run.

With nine points from eight games, Le Havre are 13th in Ligue 1, level on points with 12th-placed Montpellier.

Lens, meanwhile, turned in a resilient display last time out, coming from behind to salvage a 1-1 draw against Lille. Franck Haise’s men have gone five games without defeat, winning thrice, including an impressive 2-1 win over Arsenal in the UEFA Champions League on October 3.

After a slow start to the season, Lens are 14th in Ligue 1 but will move level with eighth-placed Stade Rennais with all three points.

Le Havre vs RC Lens Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

With eight wins from the last 22 meetings, Le Havre boast a slightly superior record in the fixture. Lens have picked up two fewer wins in the period, while the spoils have been shared eight times.

Le Havre are unbeaten in eight home games against Lens, winning five, since a 3-1 loss in May 2003.

Haise’s men have picked up one win in five away games this season, losing three.

With the loss against Marseille last time out, Le Havre have suffered back-to-back competitive defeats for the first time since May.

Le Havre vs RC Lens Prediction

After a stuttering start to the season, Lens have hit their stride in recent weeks and will look to continue their surge into the top half of the table. Le Havre, meanwhile, have lost their last two outings and should struggle against an in-form Lens side.

Prediction: Le Havre 1-2 Lens

Le Havre vs RC Lens Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Lens

Tip 2: Over 2.5 goals - Yes (There have been at least three goals scored in four of their last five meetings.)

Tip 3: Both teams to score - Yes (Both teams have scored in four of Lens’ last five outings.)