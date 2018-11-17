5 clubs that Marko Arnautovic could join in January

The Austrian is on the lookout for a Champions League journey

Marko Arnautovic joined the Hammers last year from Stoke City for a then club record fee of £20 million plus add-ons. The Austrian who made his debut under former manager David Moyes has so far made 46 appearances for the Hammers.

The Austrian was a vital cog for West Ham as they steered clear of the drop zone as the forward scored 11 goals and made 6 assists in 31 league matches last term. The former Inter Milan man has started this season brightly having already scored 5 goals and made an assist in 11 league appearances.

Recent reports have surfaced about Austrian forward Mako Arnautoivc's desire to leave West Ham as early as January in search of Champions League football. Let's take a closer look at which club would suit the former Stoke man.

#5. Atletico Madrid

The addition of the Austrian will really bolster their attacking options

The Madrid based club has once again started their campaign impressively racking up 23 points from their 12 league matches. The 2013/14 champions are sitting third in the LaLiga with a single point separating them from the league leaders Barcelona.

With the start they have got it is likely that Diego Simeone and his men can replicate the 2013/14 season. The Spanish side though has found it difficult to rest their main man Diego Costa from the first XI as their new signing Nikola Kalinic has found it hard to find the back of the net since joining the Los Colcheneros on a 3-year deal from Fiorentina.

Marko Arnautovic will be a good fit for the Madrid side with the Austrian's ability to hold the ball and set up assists for his teammates.

With the possibility of the LaLiga title looming and their ever-presence in the Champions League guaranteed, Marko Arnautovic might be tempted to join the 10-time LaLiga Champions.

