League Cup: Mourinho's Man United ousted by Lampard's Derby

LONDON (AP) — The coaching apprentice got the better of his former master as Frank Lampard's Derby knocked Jose Mourinho's Manchester United out of the League Cup.

In a shootout after the game ended 2-2, the teams scored 15 consecutive penalties before United defender Phil Jones' effort was saved at Old Trafford on Tuesday.

The 8-7 shootout loss to a second-tier team is another setback for Mourinho, with United already eight points behind leader Liverpool after six games in the Premier League. The humbling came on the day United's annual accounts showed the wage bill rose 12 percent to 295.9 million pounds ($390 million) in 2017-18 — almost 40 million pounds more than Manchester City, which won the league in May by finishing 19 points ahead of its second-placed neighbor.

City was Lampard's last English team after spending most of his career at Chelsea, where Mourinho had two spells as manager. The former England midfielder is only in his second month as a manager after being hired by Derby.

"I'm a bit shell-shocked in a good way, what a performance from the team," Lampard told broadcaster Sky Sports. "To have the personality to take penalties and perform the way they did. I'm just a proud manager."

United had taken the lead in the third minute after Anthony Martial's cross from the left was helped on by Jesse Lingard to Juan Mata, who swept into the net. But Harry Wilson equalized with a free kick in the 59th and United's problems deepened when goalkeeper Romero was sent off in the 67th for handling outside the box.

Derby made the extra man count when Jack Marriott headed home from close range, a goal that was confirmed by a VAR review in the 85th. Marouane Fellaini came to United's rescue in the fifth minute of stoppage time with an equalizer.

But the shootout failure saw United eliminated from the third round of English football's second-tier knockout competition for the first time in 11 years.

The only other Premier League side beaten by lower-league opposition on Wednesday was Burnley which lost 2-1 to third-tier side Burton.

But holder Manchester City easily beat another third-tier side, Oxford, with goals from Gabriel Jesus, Riyad Mahrez and Phil Foden sealing a 3-0 win.

YOUNGEST PLAYER

Harvey Elliott has become the youngest-ever player to feature for Fulham at 15 years and 174 days. The striker made his debut for the Premier League club after coming on in the 81st minute of a 3-1 victory over Millwall.

Luca de la Torre, a 20-year-old American midfielder scored his first goal for Fulham. Joe Bryan and Cyrus Christie also opened their accounts for the west London club.

BAD INJURY

Leicester winger Demarai Gray received oxygen on the field after a stoppage-time challenge on Wolverhampton defender Ryan Bennett. Gray was carried off with his left leg in a brace.

The game ended 0-0 and Leicester won the shootout 3-1 after goalkeeper Danny Ward saved kicks from Romain Saiss, Diogo Jota and Adama Traore.

ADVANCING

Crystal Palace won 3-0 at West Bromwich Albion, which was relegated from the Premier League in May. Bournemouth beat second-tier Blackburn 3-2.