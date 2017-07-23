Leaving on a jet plane - Mendy flies off to LA as Man City move nears

Manchester City appear set to sign Benjamin Mendy, who posted an Instagram picture of himself bound for LA - where they are training.

by Omnisport News 23 Jul 2017, 15:34 IST

Monaco defender Benjamin Mendy

Benjamin Mendy is reported to be joining Manchester City from Monaco in a £52million transfer, and he indicated the deal is close to completion as he posted a picture of himself boarding a plane to Los Angeles on social media.

City, who on Sunday completed the signing of Real Madrid right-back Danilo, are in LA for the International Champions Cup.

And left-back Mendy, one of the stars of the club's remarkable surge to the Ligue 1 title and the Champions League semi-finals last season, appears poised to link up with the City squad in California and finalise a switch.

The France international updated his Instagram story with a picture of him stood at the gate to board a flight bound for LA, suggesting he is about to become City's sixth signing of the transfer window.

In addition to Danilo, City have also signed right-back Kyle Walker from Tottenham, but have let Aleksandar Kolarov, Pablo Zabaleta, Gael Clichy and Bacary Sagna leave the club.

Mendy made 39 appearances for Monaco last season but follows Bernardo Silva in exiting the Ligue 1 champions for City. Tiemoue Bakayoko also traded Monaco for the Premier League, signing for champions Chelsea.