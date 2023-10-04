Lecce vs Sassuolo Prediction and Betting Tips | October 6, 2023 

Lecce will host Sassuolo at the Via del Mare on Friday (October 6) in Serie A action.

The hosts enjoyed a positive start to their season but have hit a rough patch recently. Lecce were thrashed 4-0 by defending champions Napoli in their last game after managing just one shot on target. Lecce are seventh in the standings with 11 points.

Sassuolo, meanwhile, have had mixed results in Serie A this season. They lost 1-0 to Monza in their last league outing, conceding the winner in the first half. Lecce are 11th with nine points from seven games.

Lecce vs Sassuolo Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

There have been six meetings between the two teams, with Lecce losing thrice and drawing the others.

Sassuolo have won their last three games in the fixture.

Lecce are without a clean sheet in four games in the fixture.

Sassuolo have conceded 13 goals in Serie A this season. Only Salernitana (14) and Empoli (16) have conceded more.

Lecce have picked up nine points at home in the top- light this season, the joint-most in the competition.

Sassuolo are without a clean sheet in 11 games across competitions.

Lecce vs Sassuolo Prediction

Lecce are on a run of back-to-back defeats after going unbeaten in six games. They have won four of their last five home games.

Meanwhile, Sassuolo's latest result ended their run of back-to-back wins. They have won just two of their last eight competitive games on the road and may have to settle for a draw.

Prediction: Lecce 1-1 Sassuolo

Lecce vs Sassuolo Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Draw

Tip 2 - Goals - Over/under 2.5 - Under 2.5 goals (Four of their last six meetings have produced fewer than 2.5 goals.)

Tip 3 - Both teams to score: Yes (Both teams have scored in four of Sassuolo's last five league games.)